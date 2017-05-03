IPL 2017: Ben Stokes Fit for Kolkata Knight Riders Clash

BCCI Photo

Kolkata: Rising Pune Supergiant's all-rounder Ben Stokes is fit for Wednesday's Indian Premier League (IPL) game against Kolkata Knight Riders, a Pune team spokesperson confirmed.

Stokes, from England who hit a whirlwind 63-ball 103 to help Pune recover from 10/3 and go on to win by six wickets against Gujarat Lions on Monday, was seen struggling to run with cramps at the end of his essay.

"There are no issues with him. He has rested well and is raring to go against Kolkata tomorrow," the Pune official told IANS over phone after Steve Smith's side touched base in Kolkata on Tuesday evening.

Stokes missed out on Pune's home encounter with KKR when the former champions won by seven wickets with 11 balls to spare.

KKR are second on the points table with 14 points from 10 games while Pune are fourth, having collected 12 points from their 10 outings.

First Published: May 3, 2017, 11:31 AM IST