IPL 2017: Ben Stokes Likely to Miss Play-offs Even if Rising Pune Supergiant Go Through

New Delhi: The most expensive foreigner in the Indian Premier League history — Ben Stokes — is likely to miss the play-offs of the ongoing edition of the league, even if Rising Pune Supergiant manages to seal a place in the top half of the table.

Stokes is supposed to join his national team ahead of England's three match ODI series against South Africa which starts on May 24. However, the Three Lions also play two practice matches ahead of the series, which is scheduled for May 19 and 21 respectively.

Also, according to a report published in an English daily, Andrew Strauss (director of ECB) has made it clear that he wants all his top players to attend the training camp ahead of the South Africa series.

England star Jos Buttler has already returned to his home side and his Mumbai Indian teammate Mitchell McClenaghan has made it clear that Buttler won't be a part of the play-offs.

"Buttler won't be with us for the play-offs but he has a great season for us," said McClenaghan on the eve of the match against Kings XI Punjab.

Apart from Buttler and Stokes, Chris Woakes — who is having a great season for Kolkata Knight Riders — is also expected to leave the IPL on May 14.

Stokes has been in scintillating form this season — both with the bat and the ball — and has done justice to his astronomical price tag of Rs 14.5 Crores.

In 10 matches, Stokes has slammed 283 runs, which includes one century and one half-century. While he has also picked up 10 wickets so far in the season.

First Published: May 11, 2017, 6:55 PM IST