IPL 2017: Ben Stokes Turns Jaydev Unadkat Into Magician

New Delhi: He might have been a star performer himself, but Rising Pune Supergiant all-rounder Ben Stokes took time after Saturday afternoon’s win over Sunrisers Hyderabad to praise Jaydev Unadkat for his hat-trick.
Taking to Instagram, Stokes posted a photo of Unadkat dressed as a magician and doing the ‘hat’ trick. The post read: “Great work today from the team...special mention to The Mango Man @jd_unadkat on his amazing bowling performance #hattrick #5er.”
Unadkat pulled a rabbit out of the hat in the last over as Rising Pune Supergiant beat Sunrisers Hyderabad by 12 runs at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium.
Unadkat bowled a special last over, where he picked up three wickets and didn't give away a single run as Pune became the first side to defeat Hyderabad at home this season.
Unadkat's five-star display is also his best IPL figures ever and in the process, he also reached 100 wickets in the cash rich-league.
Before his last over heroics, Unadkat had already dismissed Yuvraj Singh (47) and Naman Ojha (9) in the 18th over to tip the scales in the favour of RPS.