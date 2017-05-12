IPL 2017: Bowlers Have No Future, Better to Use Machines, Says Harbhajan Singh After Punjab Defeat

Harbhajan Singh. (BCCI Photo)

New Delhi: Mumbai Indians star Harbhajan Singh lost his cool and lashed out at the curator after Mumbai's thrilling last-over defeat at the hands of Gujarat Lions at the Wankhede Stadium on Thursday night.

Batting first, riding on Wriddhiman Saha's 96*, KXIP slammed 230 runs in their designated 20 overs. The Mumbai batsmen came out all guns blazing in the chase and Lendl Simmons and Kieron Pollard almost powered them over the line with their respective half-centuries.

However, Mumbai fell agonisingly short of the target by mere seven runs in what could have been the highest chase ever in the history of the cash-rich league.

Defeat in the high-scoring match left ace off-spinner Harbhajan disappointed and he hit out at the Wankhede curator for making such a 'batsmen friendly track'. Bhajji expressed his disappointment in a tweet where he said that bowlers have no future in the game.

Harbhajan's Twitter post read: "Man of the match @ wankhede #curator almost 460 plus runs in 40 overs.Time is near when only bowling machines will b bowling not bowlers."

The defeat has put Mumbai's position as table-toppers in jeopardy as they have now got 18 points in 13 games with Kolkata Knight Riders breathing down their neck.

While as for Punjab, this victory keeps them alive as far as play-offs is concerned.

First Published: May 12, 2017, 3:27 PM IST