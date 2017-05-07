IPL 2017: Bowlers Shine as Mumbai Indians Crush Delhi Daredevils by 146 Runs

BCCI Photo.

New Delhi: Mumbai Indians produced a scintillating all-round show against Delhi Daredevils to win the Indian Premier League match by 146 runs at the Feroz Shah Kotla Stadium in New Delhi on Saturday.

With this thumping win, Mumbai also set the record for the biggest win margin in the history of the cash-rich league.

Delhi Daredevils vs Mumbai Indians : As It Happened

Chasing a mammoth target of 213 runs, Delhi got off to the worst possible start as Mitchell McClenaghan removed in-form batsman Sanju Samson for a golden duck. McClenaghan bowled a length delivery and Samson would given away an easy catch to Lendl Simmons at deep square leg.

Samson's dismissal had a domino-like effect on the other batsmen as they all fell like a pack of cards in a matter of few over.

Shreyas Iyer's bad form continued as he was dismissed by Lasith Malinga in the second over of the innings for just 3.

Karun Nair showed some fight by hitting two fours and a six of Mitchell McClenaghan in the third over. But wickets kept falling on the other end and the next to depart was Rishab Pant. The southpaw was dismissed by Jasprit Bumrah for a duck.

Karun's brief stay at the crease was ended by Harbhajan Singh, who was dismissed for 21 in the fifth over of the innings.

Corey Anderson too couldn't do much during his time in the middle as he became Malinga's second scalp of the day for 10.

Mumbai skipper Rohit Sharma caught a blinder in the slip cordon to dismiss Marlon Samuels and at this point Delhi were reeling at 40/6.

Pat Cummins was fooled by a brilliant Harbhajan Singh 'doosra' and Pathiv Patel plucked a smart catch behind the stumps.

Karn Sharma finished off the tail by picking two wickets as Delhi were bundled out for a paltry 66 runs. Such was the extent of the demolition job done by the bowlers that only three Delhi batsmen could cross the double digit mark in the innings.

Earlier, Lendl Simmons and Kieran Pollard hit blistering half-centuries to power Mumbai Indians to a huge total of 212/3 in 20 overs in their designated 20 overs.

Simmons, playing his first match of the campaign, starred from the start with a knock of 66 off 43 deliveries, featuring five fours and four sixes, while Pollard scored a belligerent 63 not out off 35 balls, milking four sixes.

Asked to bat, Simmons and Parthiv Patel (25) gave the visitors a flying start, putting up 79 runs for the first wicket in 8.4 overs. At the end of the Powerplay overs (6), Mumbai were handsomely placed at 60/1.

West Indian Simmons, who replaced Jos Buttler in the team, was particularly impressive, using the long handle to good effect. He wasn't afraid of going on the backfoot to hit towards the cover and was equally at ease against the short deliveries aimed at him by Delhi pacers Zaheer Khan, Kagiso Rabada and Pat Cummins.

Parthiv (25 off 22) played a perfect foil to Simmons till leg-spinner Amit Mishra ended his innings when the left-hander stepped out and missed a googly, only to be stumped by wicket-keeper Rishabh Pant.

Simmons then completed his fifty off 38 deliveries, as he and Pollard took Mumbai innings forward. Pollard made his intention clear from the outset, hitting Mishra for two sixes in the 11th over.

Simmons gave further proof of his power-hitting by hitting Cummins and Corey Anderson for two sixes, before being caught by Marlon Samuels off, with Mumbai at 116/2 in 12.3 overs.

Pollard, however, continued to assault the bowlers, despatching two more deliveries from Mishra over long on in the next over.

Mumbai captain Rohit Sharma (10)'s wicket, however, gave some relief to the hosts. The right-hander unsuccessfully pulled Rabada and the ball landed in the hands of Mishra at short fine-leg, as Mumbai lost their third wicket for 153 runs in 15.3 overs.

Meanwhile Pollard completed his fifty in 29 balls with a powerful straight drive off Cummins. He later got good support from Hardik Pandya (29 not out off 14) as they helped Mumbai post a mighty total.

((With IANS Inputs))

First Published: May 7, 2017, 12:20 AM IST