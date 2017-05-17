IPL 2017: Chennai Super Kings Fans Rejoice After MS Dhoni Rips Apart Mumbai Indians

MS Dhoni (BCCI) and CSK Fans (Getty Images)

New Delhi: Mahendra Singh Dhoni was at his supreme best as he slammed a majestic 26-ball 40 against Mumbai Indians to help Rising Pune Supergiant enter the final of the tenth edition of the Indian Premier League on Tuesday.

And the fans of Dhoni's former IPL team — Chennai Super Kings — also joined in the celebrations as they will get another chance to see their former talisman fight it out in yet another championship clash, albeit with a different team.

The CSK fans took to social media to express their happiness and lauded the majestic innings by MSD.

Keep calm and trust #MSDhoni — Chennai Super Kings (@ChennaiIPL) May 16, 2017

Being #MSDhoni is toughest Job in the world they said :)

Very well said 😇😎 pic.twitter.com/lsmTDbWBQN — CSKFansOfficial (@CSKFansOfficial) May 12, 2017

Dhoni spent eight trophy-laden seasons with CSK, where he guided the team to two back to back titles in the 2010 and 2011 respectively. While, Chennai were also part of the final in as many as four editions of the league.

Before being suspended by the Supreme Court for two years, Dhoni led CSK with great aplomb and he still holds a special place in the heart of the fans. So don't be surprised if CSK fans overshadow the RPS fans itself — as far as celebrations as concerned — if Pune go on to win the title on May 21.

First Published: May 17, 2017, 11:33 AM IST