IPL 2017: Chris Lynn Returns to Training for Kolkata Knight Riders

Photo Credit: BCCI

New Delhi: Kolkata Knight Riders have been handed a big boost in their campaign in the ongoing edition of the India Premier League as star batsman Chris Lynn returned to training on Tuesday.

Lynn suffered the injury after landing straight on his left shoulder while trying to take a catch during Kolkata's match against Mumbai Indians earlier in the season.

The injury was Lynn’s third injury to the same shoulder in less than two years and the extent of the fall was so bad that he immediately called for physio Andrew Leipus and started rolling on the ground.

But, the Queenslander seemed in good shape now and looked in high spirits during KKR's practice at the Eden Gardens on Tuesday. However, the his left shoulder was still heavily strapped.

According to Cricket Australia’s website, Kolkata fans could see Lynn back in action on May 9, when KKR lock horns against Kings XI Punjab.

"The shoulder is slowly getting there. I had a cortisone injection the other day and it worked really well," Lynn was quoted as saying by cricket.com.au.

Lynn was in scintillating form for the two-time champions before injury forced him out of the game. In the two matches that he played for KKR, Lynn smashed 125 runs which also includes a 93* against Gujarat Lions.

In his absence, Sunil Narine has made the opening spot his own and has been crucial in giving good starts his team, along with skipper Gautam Gambhir. It will be interesting to see Kolkata's team combination once Lynn returns to the playing XI.

Lynn comeback will also be music to the ears of the Australian cricket team as they expect the right-hander to play an important role in their campaign at the upcoming Champions Trophy in England.

First Published: May 3, 2017, 12:36 PM IST