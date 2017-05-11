IPL 2017: Coach Jacques Kallis Defends Kolkata After Punjab Defeat

Image Credit: BCCI.

Kolkata: The nature of T20 cricket is such that insane totals will be chased on particular days while some of the other occasions will witness a team struggling to get past an easy target, feels Kolkata Knight Riders chief coach Jacques Kallis.

KKR made a mess of an easy target of 168 against Kings XI Punjab and have been in some discomfort after losing three of their last four games.

"In T20 sometimes, crazy totals are being chased out while on some occasions, you are not able to overcome easy targets. You don't win all matches in T20. We are learning lesson from that," Kallis said.

The lessons have been learnt from the defeat and KKR have moved on, said the legendary former Proteas all-rounder.

"We will take some valuable lessons going into the next game. The guys are ready to come back from that. Hopefully, we can put up a good performance in the next game."

There was no denying that likes of Gautam Gambhir, Manish Pandey let the team down in the middle overs.

"I firmly believe we let ourselves down in the last game. We got off to a great start," the legendary South African allrounder said on the sidelines of a promotional event.

KKR has got some great starts this season and Kallis believes that it was one game (previous one), where they couldn't build on the momentum.

"The platform has been well set throughout the season. We have had very good starts and most of the times we have converted them. But in the last game, like I said, we let ourselves down."

Kallis is a firm believer in not looking too far ahead and would like to concentrate on the next game.

"We have pretty much qualified for the play-offs. It's a different kind of pressure now. We have still got one game to go. Again, it's not about the season but worrying about the next game. We don't think too far ahead, just try and plan for the next game," Kallis said.

Kallis was accompanied by his deputy Simon Katich, bowling coach Laxmipathy Balaji, physiotherapist Andrew Leipus, physical trainer Adrian le Roux and the New Zealand pair of Trent Boult and Colin de Grandhomme who played golf along with corporates in a charity event at the RCGC.

"It's a great way to unwind when you are in pressure situation, especially to get away for a couple of hours and hit the golf course. Some read books, some play golf. It's important to get balance," Kallis concluded.

