IPL 2017: David Warner Happy to Reunite With Cute Daughters

Photo Credit: David Warner/ Instagram

New Delhi: With Sunrisers Hyderabad set to take on Kolkata Knight Riders in the Eliminator at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru on Wednesday, both the teams are enjoying a little break after a grueling time in the group phase.

And Sunrisers skipper David Warner was super happy to reunite with his daughters in the Garden City. The two cute kids are also seen sporting Sunrisers Hyderabad jerseys.

He took to Instagram to post a photo with his two daughters Indi Rae and Ivy Mae. The post read: Back with the little ones in Bangalore. I'm not sure what to make of Ivy's face here. But Indi Rae is one cheeky girl. Takes after her daddy I think 👍👏😂. @candywarner1 #family #havetohaveto #cricketlife #travel #lovertheirtops.”

Warner is a doting father and loves spending time with his kids and family whenever he has some time off the field.

Even during the Test series against India prior to the Indian Premier League, Warner would often take to Instagram to post picture of his wife and daughter and write how he missed their presence.

Warner’s wife and daughters were in India with the team in the first half of the series before they left for home. But they are back and Warner would definitely want to guide his team to the title and make his wonderful family proud.

First Published: May 16, 2017, 3:13 PM IST