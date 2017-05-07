IPL 2017: David Warner Loves Having Daughters by His Side

Photo Credit: David Warner/ Instagram

New Delhi: Jaydev Unadkat and Ben Stokes might have ensured that Rising Pune Supergiant ended Sunrisers Hyderabad’s undefeated run at home this season, but SRH skipper David Warner has vowed to come back strong.

Taking to Instagram, Warner posted a photo with wife Candice and elder daughter Ivy Mae Warner and rued how younger daughter Indi Rae could not make it to the game due to the heat in Hyderabad.

“I love having my family by my side when I play. Was too hot for little Indi Rae to come along. We will bounce back next game. #family #cricketlife #havetohaveto #orangearmy💪 @candywarner1,” Warner posted.

Warner is a complete family man and is often seen posting pictures of either his wife or daughters.

Even during the Test series against India prior to the Indian Premier League, Warner would often take to Instagram to post picture of his wife and daughter and write how he missed their presence.

Warner’s wife and daughters were in India with the team in the first half of the series before they left for home. But they are back and Warner would definitely want to guide his team to the playoffs and make his wonderful family proud.

First Published: May 7, 2017, 10:44 AM IST