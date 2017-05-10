IPL 2017: Warner Posts Photo of Daughter's Reaction to Storm

Photo Credit: David Warner/ Instagram

New Delhi: Even as the 10th edition of the IPL is headed to the business end, it is important for the cricketers to switch off when they are not playing. And Sunrisers Hyderabad skipper David Warner did just that as he shared a picture of his daughter trying to hide from the sound of thunder.

Taking to Instagram, Warner posted a photo which read: “Someone has been scared by the lightening and thunder outside. First real storm. Thinks the man upstairs is angry haha. #family #snuggleuptime.”

Someone has been scared by the lightening and thunder outside. First real storm. Thinks the man upstairs is angry haha. #family #snuggleuptime A post shared by David Warner (@davidwarner31) on May 9, 2017 at 11:15am PDT

Warner is a complete family man and is often seen posting pictures of either his wife or daughters.

Even during the Test series against India prior to the Indian Premier League, Warner would often take to Instagram to post picture of his wife and daughter and write how he missed their presence.

Warner’s wife and daughters were in India with the team in the first half of the series before they left for home. But they are back and Warner would definitely want to guide his team to the playoffs and make his wonderful family proud.

Hyderabad next play Gujarat Lions in Kanpur on Saturday. They are seated fourth on the points table with 15 points from 13 games.

First Published: May 10, 2017, 10:56 AM IST