IPL 2017: David Warner Sends Out Heartfelt Message to Fans Before Leaving India

Photo Credit: David Warner/ Instagram

New Delhi: David Warner has left for Australia after Sunrisers Hyderabad crashed out of the Indian Premier League (IPL), following their loss against Kolkata Knight Riders in the eliminator clash on Wednesday. But before packing his bags, the SRH skipper left a heartfelt note for his fans, appreciating their support over the past couple of months.

The defending champions crashed out of the cash-rich as they lost to two-time champions Kolkata by 7 wickets in a rain-truncated match at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium.

Warner took to social media to thank all the Hyderabad fans for their support throughout the tournament. Warner's post read: "Thanks to all the @SunRisers fans for all your support. It means a lot to us as a franchise and players."

Thanks to all the @SunRisers fans for all your support. It means a lot to us as a franchise and players. — David Warner (@davidwarner31) May 18, 2017

The southpaw expressed his disappointment for not being able to successfully defend their title but he also said the tried tried their best. His post read: "Thanks to India and @SunRisers for your hospitality the last few months. We couldn't get the job done but we tried our best. 🙏"

Thanks to India and @SunRisers for your hospitality the last few months. We couldn't get the job done but we tried our best. 🙏 — David Warner (@davidwarner31) May 18, 2017

Thank you to every single person that made our time in India amazing. I can't express how thankful and grateful I am. @sunrisershyd it's been a privilege to be apart of this franchise and we are sorry we couldn't get the job done this year but we tried our best. Good luck to the remaining teams. Thanks also to all our fans out there, with out your continued support we would not be able to play the game that we love. A post shared by David Warner (@davidwarner31) on May 17, 2017 at 9:39pm PDT

With 641 runs in 14 games, Warner still leads the race as far as most runs scored in the league is concerned. Second on the Orange Cap list is Gautam Gambhir who has 486 runs in 15 matches.

However, Warner's runs in the end could help them seal a place in the final as they crashed out in the first qualifier itself. However, the Aussie will be happy with his personal performance and would like to take the momentum into the Champions Trophy 2017 as well.

First Published: May 19, 2017, 9:16 AM IST