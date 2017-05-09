IPL 2017: David Warner Thanks Fans After Win Over Mumbai Indians

BCCI Photo

New Delhi: Sunrisers Hyderabad skipper David Warner took to Twitter to thank fans for supporting the team as they beat Mumbai Indians at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Uppal to move a step closer to qualifying for the playoffs.

Taking to Twitter, Warner wrote: “A solid performance tonight by our lads @SunRisers well played to all. Thanks to our fans for coming to the games. Appreciate the support 👏.”

With 15 points from 13 games, Hyderabad are seated fourth in the points table with KXIP close on their heels with 10 points from 11 games. Hyderabad must win the next game to ensure that they are safe in the top half.

After losing to Rising Pune Supergiant in the previous home game, SRH came back strongly on Monday evening as Shikhar Dhawan starred with the bat for Sunrisers Hyderabad after their bowlers put on a scintillating display to help the defending champions cruise to a seven-wicket win against Mumbai Indians.

Chasing a modest target of 139, Hyderabad got off to the worst possible start as Mitchell McClenaghan dismissed David Warner in the second over of the innings itself.

But Moises Henriques then joined forces with opener Dhawan and the duo steadied the ship for the hosts. Once SRH had withered the early storm, both Dhawan and Henriques started playing their shots and ripped apart the Mumbai bowling attack.

First Published: May 9, 2017, 9:23 AM IST