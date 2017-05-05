IPL 2017: DD vs GL - Star of the Match - Rishabh Pant

Rishabh Pant (BCCI Photo)

The match between Delhi Daredevils and Gujarat Lions was a match of survival as both teams needed a victory to stay in contention for a place in the knock-outs.

The Gujarat Lions put up a mammoth total of 208 runs and Delhi needed their young stars to show their big hitting might in order to chase down the total. Stand-in-captain Karun Nair fell as early as the third over and that brought Rishabh Pant to the middle.

Pant, who has already showcased his big hitting prowess in the IPL, took the Gujarat bowling to the cleaners, hitting sixes at will. He was well supported by another youngster, Sanju Samson, who too kept the scoring rate high.

The duo hit a total of sixteen sixes and six boundaries between them to take the wind out of Gujarat's bowling unit.

Rishabh Pant was in sublime form as he first hit left-arm paceman Pradeep Sangwan for two consecutive siXes and a boundary in the fifth over. He then targetted the part-time spin of Suresh Raina and hit the off-spinner for two sixes in the ninth over.

The 11th over, bowled by James Faulkner, saw Pant up his ante a notch further as he hit James Faulkner for a boundary and three sixes to bring Delhi's required rate down further.

The southpaw was unlucky to get out just three runs short of what would have been a well deserved century. Pant's 43-ball stay in the middle produced nine sixes and six boundaries.

Pant's innings was described on Twitter by Sachin Tendulkar as one of the best knock he has seen in IPL history over the past ten season.

First Published: May 5, 2017, 12:24 AM IST