IPL 2017: DD vs GL - Star Of The Match - Shreyas Iyer

The Delhi Daredevils and the Gujarat Lions were playing for pride on Wednesday at Kanpur's Green Park stadium and a victory for either team would boost the side's morale.

Gujarat Lions batted with a lot of purpose and verve and ended up with 195 runs on the board. Delhi Daredevils needed their top order batsmen to fire.

Shreyas Iyer took the mantle of chasing down the big total on his young shoulders as he kept chipping away at the target by hitting a flurry of boundaries.

Delhi kept losing wickets at regular intervals but it was Iyer who kept his team in the hunt. He came out to bat bat at the fall of Rishabh Pant's wicket with score reading 15/2 after 1.5 overs.

Iyer along with Karun Nair (30) put on 47 runs for the third wicket to bring Delhi back in the contest. Nair departed after playing a good knock but Iyer continued and brought up his half-century at exactly the halfway mark in the innings off in 33 deliveries.

But a middle-order collapse left the Daredevils clutching at straws at 121/6 after 14 overs.

With Delhi needing 75 off the last 6 overs, Iyer decided to up the ante and went on a boundary hitting spree. He ws well supported by Pat Cummins (24) as the duo put on 61 runs in just 27 balls for the seventh wicket.

Iyer was finally dismissed for a brilliant 96 off just 57 deliveries, his innings studded with 15 boundaries and two sixes.

Delhi still needed nine seven runs to win the match when Iyer was dismissed and the job was finished by Amit Mishra.

First Published: May 11, 2017, 12:07 AM IST