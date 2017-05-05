IPL 2017: DD vs GL - Turning Point - Anderson's Stunner Sends Back Karthik

(BCCI Photo)

Gujarat Lions were on their way to a big score against the Delhi Daredevils, courtesy a blistering partnership between captain Surehs Raina and Dinesh Karthik.

The duo got together in the middle with the score on 10/2 and stitched a 133-run stand in just 72 deliveries to put the Lions on track for a huge total. Suresh Raina was dismissed for 72 runs after he was run out by Kagiso Rabada, but Dinesh Karthik continued the onslaught.

Karthik was on 65 when tried to chip Pat Cummins over mid-on for a boundary. But Corey Anderson was alert and he took a few back steps and then times his jump to perfection to take an excellent diving catch.

This stupendous piece of fielding brought Karthik's stay in the middle to an end with the Gujarat Lions on 158/4 with 35 more deliveries to go.

The Delhi Daredevils bowlers managed to stop the flow of runs after Karthik's dismissal and the visitors managed to score just 50 runs in the last 35 deliveries, to end with 208 runs on the board after their stipulated 20 overs.

Delhi eventually chased down the target with 15 balls to spare, but had Karthik not been dismissed then, Gujarat might have added around 20 to 30 runs more and that could have made Delhi's task a little bit tougher.

First Published: May 5, 2017, 1:02 AM IST