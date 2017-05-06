IPL 2017: DD vs MI - Turning Point - Sanju Samson Dismissal

Sanju Samson. (BCCI Photo)

Delhi Daredevils may have been chasing huge scores in their past few games but Mumbai Indians' bowlers ensured they shut down the young Delhi batting line-up, right from the word go, during their Indian Premier League match at the Feroz Shah Kotla Stadium on Saturday.

Chasing a humongous score, Delhi were dealt with a blow on the first ball of the innings itself as Mitchell McClenaghan removed in-form batsman Sanju Samson for a golden duck.

McClenaghan bowled a length delivery to start off the proceedings and he wouldn't have thought in his widest dreams that Sanju Samson would given away an easy catch to Lendl Simmons at deep square leg.

Samson's dismissal had a domino-like effect on the other batsmen as they all fell like a pack of cards in a matter of few over. Only three batsmen could score in double digits as Delhi were bundled out for a paltry 66 runs.

Also, Delhi lost the match by 146 runs, which is also the biggest losing margin in the history of the cash-rich league.

In the last two games, Delhi had chased down scores of 208 and 185 against Gujarat Lions and Sunrisers Hyderabad respectively and it was made possible only because their top order came up with the goods.

But in this game against Mumbai India, Samson's dismissal in the first ball of the innings set the tone for the rest of the match and pressure of the huge target got the better of the young Delhi batsmen.

First Published: May 6, 2017, 11:44 PM IST