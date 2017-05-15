IPL 2017: DD vs RCB - Star of the Match - Harshal Patel

BCCI Photo

Chasing 162 wasn’t expected to be a herculean task for the Delhi batsmen considering the size of the boundaries at the Kotla, but Harshal Patel (3/43) brought Bangalore right back into the game with his bowling effort on Sunday.

Rishabh Pant and Shreyas Iyer looked in control as they picked the singles and the timely boundaries. The frustration was visible on RCB skipper Virat Kohli’s face as he handed the ball to Harshal (despite him giving away 15 runs off his first over) in the 12th over.

With Delhi needing 78 runs off 9 overs and both Pant and Iyer looking to have set the boat sailing in the right direction, it could have cost Kohli dear if Harshal failed to deliver. But he didn’t disappoint as he broke the 46-run stand by dismissing Iyer for 32 and then sending back Marlon Samuels for a duck.

From a comfortable 87/2, DD’s score read 87/4 and Delhi never really recovered from that shock. Although the hopes of the Delhi fans were alive till Pant was at the crease, his dismissal in the 17th over was the nail in the coffin for the Daredevils. With 49 required off the last 4 overs, it was important that Pant (45) carries on the good work and finishes the game.

But Harshal dismissed him after the left-hander hit a six off the pacer. Looking to slog, Pant misses the line of the ball and the stumps are disturbed. Delhi’s score read 119/7 and with it died all hopes.

First Published: May 15, 2017, 12:23 AM IST