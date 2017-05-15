IPL 2017: DD vs RCB - Turning Point - Anderson's Last Over

BCCI Photo

With the wicket at the Ferozeshah Kotla playing tricky, the Delhi bowlers had done well to keep the likes of Virat Kohli and Chris Gayle in check. But Pawan Negi hit 13 off the 5 balls that he faced in the last over of the RCB innings to take them past the 160-run mark and give the bowlers a respectable total to defend.

Going into the last over, RCB’s score read 145/6 with Watson and Negi at the crease. With all the senior bowlers finishing off their spells, Zaheer Khan turned to Corey Anderson to bowl the 20th over of the innings.

Anderson started with a wide to Watson as the batsman looked to make room and the bowler followed him. The legal first delivery went for a single as Watson pulled it to mid-wicket.

The second ball saw Negi looking to give himself room, but failing to connect as Anderson managed a dot ball.

The third went for a boundary as Negi flashed hard at this one from Anderson over the head of Amit Mishra at short third-man. The ball raced away into the boundary.

The fourth was an exact action replay as the ball raced into the third-man boundary as Negi tried another full-blooded drive through covers.

The fifth one was the best shot of the over as Negi bludgeoned it past extra cover for a boundary. It was in the slot from Anderson and Negi went full throttle.

The last one was a single as Negi picked 13 from the 5 balls he faced to take RCB past the 160-run mark.

First Published: May 15, 2017, 12:36 AM IST