IPL 2017: DD vs RPS - Star of the Match - Karun Nair

BCCI Photo

Opener Karun Nair finally came good with the bat in the tenth edition of the league as he slammed a patient half-century to help Delhi Daredevils to a seven-run victory over Rising Pune Supergiant at the Feroz Shah Kotla Stadium on Friday.

After winning the toss and opting to bat first, Delhi had the worst possible start as in-form duo Sanju Samson and Shreyas Iyer were dismissed cheaply.

The onus was on Karun to anchor the innings for Delhi and he did that with great aplomb. Karun first stitched a fantastic 38-ball 74 partnership with Rishabh Pant to bail DD out of trouble.

Following Pant's dismissal, Karun first held the innings together with Marlon Samuels (partnership worth 34) and then along with Pat Cummins, kept Delhi's score ticking.

Karun was instrumental in helping Delhi reach a fighting total as he slammed his maiden half-century of an otherwise poor campaign.

Karun's 45-ball 64 included nine boundaries and he hit those runs at a strike rate of 142.2.

In the end, Karun's run proved to be crucial as Delhi edged out Pune to win their sixth match of the campaign and provide so respectability to it.

"After we lost the first two wickets, I just had to play the 20 overs. I played normal cricketing shots. The wicket was stopping a bit when they hit it hard, but otherwise was a good wicket," said Karun after DD's victory.

First Published: May 13, 2017, 12:59 AM IST