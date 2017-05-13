IPL 2017: DD vs RPS - Turning Point - Ben Stokes Dismissal

Ben Stokes (BCCI Photo)

Mohammed Shami turned the game on the head in the 16th over of the match when he got rid of the dangerous Ben Stokes which eventually paved way for Delhi Daredevils' seven-run win over Rising Pune Supergiant at the Feroz Shah Kotla Stadium on Friday.

Stokes took to the crease in the 10th over of the match and looked like a man of a mission as he started hitting boundaries from the word go.

The English all-rounder didn't spare any of the Delhi bowlers as the likes of Amit Mishra, Pat Cummins and Marlon Samuels all went for runs. Stokes stitched a brilliant 51-run stand with Manoj Tiwary and while these two were at the crease, Pune were cruising towards their target.

Pune needed 44 off 27 deliveries when Mohammed Shami finally got rid of Stokes and that changed the complexion of the match. After Stokes' dismissal, Shami then ran-out MS Dhoni with a superb direct throw, while in the 18th overs, Dan Christian was adjudged LBW to Shami.

Shami had a hand in all three wickets and with the dismissal of all the big hitters, Delhi were able to stop Pune's innings seven runs short of the designated target. And it all began with Stokes' dismissal which came against the run of play.

