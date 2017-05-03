IPL 2017: DD vs SRH - Star of the Match - Mohammed Shami

File image of Mohammed Shami. (imager: BCCI)

In a match where 374 runs were scored off 235 balls, it came as no surprise that Delhi Daredevils pacer Mohammed Shami fought off competition from Sunrisers Hyderabad pacer Mohammed Siraj to become the star of the match.

It was a deck meant for the batsmen to smash the ball around, but these two bowlers kept sweating it out to keep their respective teams in the game. If Shami did it in the first innings, Siraj did it under the heat in the chase.

With both the pacers picking two wickets apiece, what separated the two was their economy rates. While Shami gave away 36 runs from his four overs at 9 runs per over, Siraj was slightly more expensive, giving away 41 runs from his four overs at 10.25.

Also, with Delhi winning the game, it was only fair that Shami be named the star and not Siraj. Coming back after a long injury lay-off, Shami has not had the opportunity to play too many matches for Delhi. But on Tuesday night, he once again showed at the Ferozeshah Kotla that he is the best in the business on his day.

With SRH skipper David Warner going strong, Shami produced the perfect yorker to uproot Warner’s off-stump and send him packing for just 30 when the left-hander was looking to run away with the game.

And again, just when the in-form Kane Williamson looked in the mood to hit fifth gear, Shami bowled the perfect bouncer to have the Kiwi batsman caught at the deep square-leg boundary by Chris Morris for 24.

Speaking after the game, Shami said that he was indeed pleased with his form post the injury lay-off.

“I'm playing after a long time, and this performance will lift my confidence level. In the T20 format, you don't think about runs as a bowler. We just wanted to use the new ball well, not give too much pace, so it would be good for us to mix up our pace.

“I had different plans for each batsman — whether the batsman moves around or stays still, I stick to my plan, and the rest of it comes down to luck,” he said.

First Published: May 3, 2017, 7:15 AM IST