IPL 2017: DD vs SRH - Turning Point - Bhuvneshwar Drops Nair

BCCI Photo

A comprehensive batting display might have helped Delhi Daredevils beat Sunrisers Hyderabad at the Ferozeshah Kotla Stadium, but it was Bhuvneshwar Kumar dropping Delhi skipper Karun Nair in the 5th over that changed the complexion of the game.

Catches win you matches and with Mohammed Siraj already breaking the opening partnership between Nair and Sanju Samson in the very over, it was crucial for Bhuvi to hold onto the regulation catch off Nair’s bat. But the pacer made a mess of it as Nair got a second life.

Batting on 20, Nair tried to scoop Siraj over Bhuvi’s head at short fine-leg. But Nair did not get the desired elevation and the ball was headed straight to Bhuvneshwar. But sadly, he failed to hold on. Another wicket at that stage would have shifted the momentum completely in Hyderabad’s favour.

Instead, the stand-in skipper went all out and started hitting with regained confidence as Hyderabad failed to tighten the screws. He took 16 runs off the very next over off Moises Henriques as he hit two fours after hitting a majestic straight-bat six.

Nair might have managed to add just 19 runs to his score, but those 19 attacking runs also meant that he gave Rishabh Pant time to settle down and take the attack to the Hyderabad bowlers after his dismissal.

In the end, it was a clinical effort from the Delhi boys as they raced home with 5 balls to spare. But had that catch been taken, it could well have been a different story.

First Published: May 3, 2017, 12:01 AM IST