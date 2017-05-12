IPL 2017: Delhi Daredevils vs Rising Pune Supergiant - Live Preview

18:07(IST)

Delhi Daredevils are out of contention as far as the play-offs are concerned but Rising Pune Supergiant are well within the reach of finishing in the top two of the league table. Standing infront of them are a Delhi side who was looking to play the role of party pooper and are in good form too.

This is Pratik Sagar, correspondent of Cricketnext and I have with me my colleague Baidurjo Bhose and together we will preview this clash between DD and RPS.