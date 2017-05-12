IPL 2017: Delhi Daredevils vs Rising Pune Supergiant - Live Preview

Baidurjo: Even we have a young talent in our ranks who is making a name for himself with some brilliant display of spin bowling. His name is Washington Sundar. The youngster has so far picked up 7 wickets in the group stage and he will once again come in handy.
18:46(IST)
Pratik: Out of Delhi's fantastic four, only Karun Nair is due for a big innings and everybody knows what he is capable of. If he gets going, he can do some serious damage but in a classy way.
18:44(IST)
Baidurjo: Jayadev Unadkat has been a revelation for RPS this season and has picked up 17 wickets in 8 matches. Unadkat also has a hat-trick to his name. Besides, all-rounder Ben Stokes has come up with the goods as well and has picked up 10 wickets so far.
18:41(IST)
Pratik: Let's take a look at Delhi's young batting line-up. Shreyas Iyer finally came good in the last league match and it's a good sign for DD. Iyer slammed a 96 against Gujarat to take his tally to 303 in 10 matches. While Sanju Samson and Rishabh Pant have been hot and cold in the league but when they get going, they are unstoppable. Samson has 384 runs in 12 matches and Pant has 285 runs in 12 matches.
18:36(IST)
Pratik: Yes RPS batting is scary but Delhi's spinner have been doing well too. Amit Mishra has been on the money so far in the league. The leggie has picked up 10 wickets in 12 matches and has been economical too. Also, the likes of Shami and Anderson have bowled well in patches and will come in handy.
18:34(IST)
Baidurjo: But Pune's explosive batting firepower doesn't end with their opening pair. Steven Smith (367runs in 11 matches), MS Dhoni (235 runs in 12 matches), Ben Stokes (283 runs in 10 matches). These players have lit up the IPL with their tremendous hitting prowess. Expect them to come good at the Kotla stadium where the boundary is much smaller than other IPL venues.
18:27(IST)
Pratik: To counter RPS's openers, I think Delhi's pace duo of Zaheer Khan and Pat Cummins will come in handy. Cummins have stepped up in the absence of Morris as he has picked up 12 wickets in just 10 matches. While Zaheer has been economical has also picked up 7 wickets in 9 matches so far.
18:25(IST)
Baidurjo: Lets look at RPS's top order which has been in good form in the league. Rahul Tripathi has been a revelation for Pune as he has amassed 353 runs in 10 matches. While Tripathi also is just behind David Warner is the list of most runs scored in the powerplay overs. Warner has 264 while Tripathi is just 12 runs behind the Aussie southpaw. Not to forget Ajinkya Rahane, who has also chipped in with runs —248 runs in 12 matches.
18:22(IST)
Pratik: RPS may be motivated but DD have nothing to lose. They are playing for pride. And it really helped them against Gujarat Lions when they chased a mammoth target of 195. So RPS cannot make the mistake of taking them lightly.
18:20(IST)
Baidurjo: Yes, agreed! But RPS are on a roll in the league and have won their last four matches. This is a motivated lot that we are talking about who are fighting to finish in the top two spots in the league, with two matches to go.
18:16(IST)
Pratik: Indeed. But Pune too have lost their most effective bowler — Imran Tahir. The South African spin-king was the second highest wicket-taker in the league has gone back to join his national squad and that will be a major cause of concern for RPS. Also, Faf Du Plessis too have gone back leaving them an option short in the batting department.
18:13(IST)
Baidurjo: I am not so sure about that as Delhi isn't the same side as to when these two met the last time. Chris Morris — arguably DD's most valuable player of the season has left for international duty. And so have the likes of Kagiso Rabada and Angelo Matthews. Delhi are short on firepower in my opinion.
18:11(IST)
Pratik: Yes, that is true. But Delhi's one win against Pune has come this season itself when a blistering century from Sansu Samson helped DD thrash RPS by 97 runs. Clearly, this massive defeat will play into the minds of Steven Smith's men when they take to the field tonight.
18:09(IST)
Baidurjo: Before we head into the debate any further, let's take a look at the head to head stats - the two teams have come up against each other 3 times in the past, with Pune coming out on top in two matches. Delhi has won only one match against RPS thus far.
18:07(IST)
Delhi Daredevils are out of contention as far as the play-offs are concerned but Rising Pune Supergiant are well within the reach of finishing in the top two of the league table. Standing infront of them are a Delhi side who was looking to play the role of party pooper and are in good form too.
This is Pratik Sagar, correspondent of Cricketnext and I have with me my colleague Baidurjo Bhose and together we will preview this clash between DD and RPS.
17:36(IST)
Hello and welcome to the live preview of the match between Delhi Daredevils and Rising Pune Supergiant at the Feroz Shah Kotla Stadium in New Delhi.
Delhi Daredevils host Rising Pune Supergiant in a blockbuster Indian Premier League clash at the Feroz Shah Kotla Stadium.
We at CricketNext will dissect the upcoming contest through our statistics based analysis where we discuss which team has greater chances of coming out on top.