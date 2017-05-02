Baidurjo: This is all we have from here for now friends. Catch you in 30 minutes with the toss and the LIVE blog of the game.
18:56(IST)
Amit: My Likely Playing XI for Hyderabad goes: David Warner, Shikhar Dhawan, Kane Williamson, Yuvraj Singh, Moises Henriques, Naman Ojha (wk), Bipul Sharma, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Rashid Khan, Siddarth Kaul, Mohammed Siraj
18:55(IST)
Baidurjo: Hahaha! Nothing seems to be going right for Delhi. Let us have a look at the teams for tonight. I am going first Amit. My Likely Playing XI for Delhi is: Sanju Samson, Sam Billings, Marlon Samuels, Rishabh Pant (wk), Shreyas Iyer, Karun Nair, Chris Morris, Kagiso Rabada, Shahbaz Nadeem, Amit Mishra, Mohammed Shami
18:53(IST)
Amit: Also, the results do not really support Delhi when it comes to playing Hyderabad at the Kotla. Delhi Daredevils have lost both times that they have played the Orange Army at the Kotla.
18:51(IST)
Baidurjo: Also, another bowler who has risen beautifully to the occasion is Rashid Khan. 12 wickets in 9 games at an economy rate of 6.91 for a spinner is all you can dream of. Along with Bhuvi, he has picked 32 of the 59 wickets they have managed to scalp this season.
18:46(IST)
Amit: The best thing about Bhuvneshwar has been the fact that he has not given runs against the wickets he has picked. Often in the IPL, bowlers manage to pick wickets, but also give away runs aplenty. But Bhuvi has picked the 20 wickets at an economy rate of 6.44, that is simply outstanding.
18:44(IST)
Baidurjo: There is something about IPL that seems to charge up Bhuvi. He was the top bowler last season and has done the same this year. In fact, he has led the show and helped the likes of Siraj to follow suit. Delhi batsmen could find the going tough against SRH bowlers.
18:40(IST)
Amit: Similarly, Bhuvneshwar Kumar has been an inspiration for Sunrisers. Even though Ashish Nehra has been the guiding force behind the scenes, Bhuvi has been inspirational on the field, picking 20 wickets in 9 games, the most this season.
18:37(IST)
Baidurjo: Yes, Zaheer has indeed been the binding force for the Delhi team. He is not just a bowler in the team. But injuries are a part and parcel of sports and you cannot help. But an interesting point to be pondered upon is whether Delhi will give Amit Mishra a bowl at the start. He has dismissed both Warner and Dhawan before and that could be an incentive.
18:32(IST)
Amit: Delhi need to improve in their batting if they wish to play even party spoilers for the other top teams. The only area where they have looked slightly better is the bowling. But now, with Zaheer out, even the bowling looks slightly out of sorts. Zaheer the leader will also be missed.
18:28(IST)
Baidurjo: Yes, it has been a complete team-effort from the Orange Army. For Delhi, batting has been a cause of concern and they have gone from bad to worse, as was evident in their last game against Punjab when they were bowled out for just 67. Anderson was the highest scorer with 18. Just not professional enough.
18:25(IST)
Amit: But more importantly, while Delhi's batsmen have failed on the whole, Hyderabad have benefited from the form displayed by Kane Williamson as well. The Kiwi has scored 204 runs in 4 innings at a strike rate of 174.35. Not to forget Shikhar Dhawan. Dhawan has also amassed 341 runs in 9 innings.
18:21(IST)
Baidurjo: In-form could well be an under-statement considering that Warner has scored 459 runs in 9 innings at a strike-rate of 150.98. Also, he hit his first hundred of this season in the last game against KKR. Delhi definitely have their task cut-out.
18:19(IST)
Amit: I cannot disagree with you on this one. This has been Nair's worst season in the IPL since his debut. He has managed just 89 runs in 8 games with a strike rate of 90.81. Clearly, not a stat that oozes confidence. On the other hand, Hyderabad have had an in-form skipper in David Warner.
18:17(IST)
Baidurjo: I did have a word with a senior Daredevils official on Tuesday night and he said that a final word is expected in the next couple of days as the medical team is trying its best. But more importantly for me, handing Karun Nair the captaincy has been a stranger move considering he does not deserve an automatic place in the team on current form.
18:16(IST)
Amit: Yes Baidurjo, time for Delhi to end on a high, having failed to stay in the race for a place in the playoffs. But sadly, their injury woes have compounded further with Zaheer Khan now indefinitely out of the tournament. While a final word is awaited, does not look like he will take further part.
18:12(IST)
Hi, I am Baidurjo Bhose, cricket correspondent at Cricketnext and I have with me Amit Kumar, correspondent. We will be previewing the clash between Delhi and Hyderabad.
With the two teams sitting on opposite ends of the points table, Hyderabad are 3rd and Delhi are 8th, we will try and look at the areas where Delhi can improve upon to end the season on a high.
18:06(IST)
Hello and Welcome to the LIVE preview of the IPL game between Delhi Daredevils and Sunrisers Hyderabad at the Ferozeshah Kotla in the Capital.
Delhi Daredevils take on Sunrisers Hyderabad in the 40th match of the Indian Premier League at the Feroz Shah Kotla Stadium on Tuesday.
We at CricketNext will dissect the upcoming contest through our statistics based analysis where we discuss which team has greater chances of coming out on top.