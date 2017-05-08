IPL 2017: Dwayne Smith, Dinesh Karthik Power Gujarat Lions to 6-Wicket Win Over Kings XI Punjab

BCCI Photo

Mohali: Gujarat Lions opener Dwayne Smith played the role of the anchorman while Dinesh Karthik gave finishing touches to the match as Suresh Raina's men beat Kings XI Punjab by 6 wickets at the IS Bindra Stadium in Mohali.

Chasing a stiff target of 190, Gujarat got off to a good start with openers Smith and Ishan Kishan putting on a decent partnership for the first wicket.

Kings XI Punjab vs Gujarat Lions : As It Happened

The West Indian played the role of aggressor as he started to hit boundaries at will and kept the required rate in check. Mohit Sharma, Sandeep Sharma, Varun Aaron — none of the KXIP medium pacers were spared as Gujarat crossed the 50-run mark in the sixth over of the innings.

Smith was handed a lifeline on the fourth ball of the sixth over when substitute fielder David Miller dropped a sitter at extra-cover. Smith made the most of the second life and notched up his half-century off just 28 deliveries.

The duo kept on going strongly and the 91-run partnership was finally broken by T Natarajan, who dismissed the Kishan for 29.

Skipper Suresh Raina and Smith stitched a quick-fire 29-run partnership, before the West Indian was dismissed by Glenn Maxwell for 74.

Dinesh Karthik then joined forces with Raina and the duo took Gujarat closer to the target. Raina hit 39 runs off 24 deliveries before dismissed by Sandeep Sharma. Gujarat were put in a spot of bother when Aaron Finch too departed for 2.

However, Karthik hit a four and a six off Varun Aaron in the penultimate over to seize control of the match. Eight runs were needed off the final six deliveries and Karthik hit a four to guide Gujarat over the line on the fourth ball of the over.

Earlier, a century from Hashim Amla and a half-century by Shaun Marsh helped Kings XI Punjab post 189/3 in their designated 20 overs.

Amla plundered 104 runs off 60 balls with eight boundaries and five sixes before being trapped lbw by an accurate yorker from Gujarat pacer Basil Thampi on the penultimate ball of the innings. This was his second hundred in the IPL.

Amla was also involved two crucial partnerships with Marsh and Glenn Maxwell. Marsh made 58 runs with six boundaries studding his 43-ball knock.

Gujarat pacers Thampi, Pradeep Sangwan and Dhawal Kulkarni picked up a wicket each.

Asked to bat first, Punjab were off to a slow start as Gujarat pacers Sangwan and Kulkarni maintained a tight line.

Sangwan struck in the very first over with a chest high-short ball to Gujarat opener Martin Guptill on the off stump line. The Kiwi star tried to hook the ball but only managed to offer a top edge to Thampi at long leg.

However, Amla and Marsh helped the hosts shake off the early jitters and steadied the innings with a 125-run partnership in 89-balls.

Amla batted well, showcasing his impeccable technique to find the gaps at regular intervals.

Kulkarni finally brought the stand to an end, dismissing Marsh with a slower delivery. The Australian was outfoxed by the change of pace and miscued his shot with Aaron Finch doing the honours at long on.

Marsh's departure prompted Amla to go on the offensive and the South African star hit two sixes off consecutive overs.

Known for his classical technical batting, Amla also showcased his ability to improvise.

Thanks to big hitting Amla and excellent support from the other end by Maxwell, the Punjab run rate showed no signs of slowing down.

The duo added 50 runs between them off 25 balls with Amla doing most of the scoring. The 34-year-old reached his century in style, smashing Thampi for a six over the cover boundary.

However, Thampi made a superb comeback, pitching an accurate yorker right in the block hole to trap Amla leg before. Maxwell remained unbeaten on 20 runs off 11 deliveries which included two sixes.

First Published: May 8, 2017