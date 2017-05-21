IPL 2017: Emotional Pollard Thanks Wife and Kids for Support

Photo Credit: Kieron Pollard/ Instagram

New Delhi: Mumbai Indians have been one of the most prolific teams in this edition of the Indian Premier League and one man who has played a pivotal role in Mumbai’s journey to the final of the 10th edition of the cash-rich league is Kieron Pollard.

And the West Indian took to Instagram on Sunday to thank his family for the constant support right through the tournament, even though they left for home towards the end of April.

Pollard posted a photo collage of his wife and children which read: “We started this journey in early April , you left physically nearing the end of April but emotionally the constant support still been there from the "good luck baby" to the "make sure and win dada" has been ringing throughout good bad and indifferent times I just want to say a big THANK YOU for being my number one supporters as i embark on jumping this final hurdle . Despite the results I know you will be waiting with your arms wide open . Thank you thank you ❤️❤️❤️😘😘.!! #biggestsupporters #blessings @jenna_pollard.”

Even though the West Indies all-rounder has bowled in just one game, Pollard has been the second highest run-getter for Mumbai Indians this season with 378 runs in 16 games at a strike-rate of 138.46. He even hit three fifties and would surely like to cap off the final at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Uppal against Rising Pune Supergiant with another match-winning knock.

Not to forget some of the quality catches he picked at the boundary to change courses of matches during the group stages for Mumbai.

First Published: May 21, 2017, 4:48 PM IST