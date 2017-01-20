IPL 2017: Eoin Morgan Says England Players to be Available for Auction

File image of Eoin Morgan. (Getty Images)
Cuttack: Unlike earlier years when England players were not available in large numbers at the lucrative IPL auctions, the scenario will be different this time feels limited overs captain Eoin Morgan.
Asked if he is looking forward to the auction, pat came the reply: "Yes, I do and a lot of them will be available for the auction this year. Hopefully, they will be picked up and playing the majority of the games. That's the best case scenario."
Morgan like Jos Buttler believes that IPL is a platform that can help the English players grow and the ones like him who have played for long should help out.
Morgan wants to look at the positives despite his team's series defat against India as the Champions Trophy will be played at home in five months time.
Chasing 382, the England skipper kept themselves alive with a domineering 102 from 81 balls but only to fall short by 15 runs as India took an unassailable 2-0 lead going into the final onedayer at Eden Gardens in Kolkata on Jaunary 22.
"You're learning all the time, given the conditions. It's different from what we're are used to. The grounds have been very similar, very small, very batting-friendly which continues to be the case for white-ball cricket. It's almost the case of who bats the best wins. And we haven't produced our best with the bat. We've pushed them close twice, there are positives signs within themselves, but as you said we've lost the series."