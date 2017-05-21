Home IPL 2017 News Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule Blogs

IPL 2017 Final: Jaydev Unadkat Takes Blinder To Dismiss Simmons

Updated: May 21, 2017, 9:00 PM IST
(BCCI Photo)

Hyderabad: Jaydev Unadkat has been one of the shining stars of Rising Pune Supergiant's season, picking up a bagful of wickets. And the left-arm paceman produced a gem of a catch on Sunday, in the all important final against Mumbai Indians off his own bowling.

Unadkat had already dented Mumbai by sending back their highest run-getter this season, Parthiv Patel, for just 4 runs.

And the situation went from bad to worse for the two-time champions as Jaydev Unadkat pulled off a great one-handed catch off his own bowling to dismiss Lendl Simmons.

The dismissal meant both of Mumbai's openers were back in the hut very early and that allowed the Rising Pune Supergiant to put pressure on the 'Blue Brigade'.

2017 IPL FinalIndian Premier LeagueiplIPL 10IPL 2017IPL finalIPL Final LiveJaydev UnadkatLendl SimmonsMumbai IndiansRising Pune Supergiant
