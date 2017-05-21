IPL 2017 Final Live Score: Mumbai Indians vs Rising Pune Supergiant

Hello and welcome to the LIVE blog of the IPL FINAL between Mumbai Indians and Rising Pune Supergiant at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Uppal.

TOSS NEWS: Mumbai Indians win the toss and they will bat first. Pune skipper Steven Smith says he too would have batted first. Unchanged side for both the teams.

We have an unchanged Playing XI & we're looking for an unchanged result vs MI. 💪🙏 #RangWahiJungNayi #RPSvMI #IPLFinal pic.twitter.com/1e9FDxFja8

For the final time this season, here's our playing 11 for the #IPLfinal #CricketMeriJaan #BELI3VE #MI pic.twitter.com/eXyxlfcwhD

Spirit so high, that nothing can stop us from winning this #IPLFinal tonight! #RangWahiJungNayi #RPSvMI pic.twitter.com/B20A6znbip

2⃣0⃣1⃣3⃣ - We batted first and won 2⃣0⃣1⃣5⃣ - We batted first and won 2⃣0⃣1⃣7⃣ - We are batting first again #CricketMeriJaan #MI #IPLfinal

Real time status from the streets of Pune. Are you ready? 🏏🏏 #RangWahiJungNayi #IPLfinal #RPSvMI pic.twitter.com/JrpA8mFAA1

Unadkat to open the bowling for Pune and Lendl Simmons takes strike. Parthiv Patel at the non-striker's end.

First runs of the final as Lendl Simmons plays it to mid-wicket and picks up a quick single. MI's score reads 1/0

Three runs from Unadkat's first over. That is a good start for Pune. Mumbai starting slow and steady with Simmons and Parthiv at the crease. MI's score reads 3/0

Washington Sundar starts proceedings from the other end. Starts with a dot ball. He has had a good season

Four runs from Washington's over here. Pune have started well here as Mumbai Indians' score reads 7/0 after 2 overs

WICKET! Unadkat sends back Parthiv for 4. Mumbai Indians lose their first wicket for 7. Parthiv pulls that straight to Shardul Thakur at mid-on. MI's score reads 7/1

Ambati Rayudu takes strike after Parthiv's dismissal. Unadkat on a high as is Pune's spirit

WICKET! What an amazing caught and bowled for Unadkat. Simmons goes for 3 as Mumbai Indians' score reads 8/2

Rohit Sharma and Ambati Rayudu in the middle as they look to re-stitch the innings together. MI's score reads 10/2

Just 2 runs from Washington Sundar's over as Mumbai Indians have managed to score just 11 runs after 4 overs for the loss of 2 wickets

Shardul Thakur into the attack now for Pune. Smith has been brilliant with his bowling changes right through the season. MI's score reads 14/2

Just 5 runs from the Shardul over and no boundaries yet for Mumbai after 5 overs. MI's score reads 16/2 after 5 overs

Lockie Ferguson in the attack and Rohit gets the first boundary of the Mumbai innings here. That was short and Rohit needed no second invitation. MI's score reads 20/2

Another boundary here for Rohit as he flicks Ferguson to the fine-leg boundary. That was almost in Unadkat's hands. MI's score reads 24/2

16 runs from the over as Rohit finishes with another boundary here. This could be the break-free over for MI. The score reads 32/2

Rayudu joins in the party and cuts Zampa for a boundary past Manoj Tiwary at backward point. Looks like Mumbai are looking to take the attack. MI's score reads 36/2

9 runs from Zampa's over here as Mumbai Indians have scored 41 runs after 7 overs with 2 wickets down

RUN OUT! Brilliant direct hit from Steven Smith as Rayudu tried to steal a single hitting Christian to mid-off. Rayudu goes for 12 as MI's score reads 41/3

Confusion in the middle as Krunal looked for a third, but Rohit was not interested. Almost out there, but the fielder threw at the wrong end. MI's score reads 44/3

5 runs here from the Ferguson over for Mumbai. MI's score reads 46/3 after 8 overs

50 up for Mumbai Indians as 9 overs are done. Rohit and Krunal in the middle. 4 runs from the Zampa over here.

Sundar has been bowling well here and has maintained a good line and length. MI's score reads 52/3

Boundary to end the over from Sundar here. Krunal goes up and over covers as Christian fails to stop that to the wide of long-off. MI's score reads 56/3

WICKET! Zampa sends back Rohit as Shardul picks up a brilliant catch at the deep mid-wicket boundary. Rohit goes for 24 as MI's score reads 56/4

MAXIMUM! Pollard sees it and hits it straight out of the ground. Zampa pitched that up and Pollard went big and into the stands. MI's score reads 63/4

WICKET! Pollard goes for 7. Hits it straight and this time Manoj Tiwary is waiting straight at mid-off. Zampa picks his second wicket as MI's score reads 65/5

Just 1 run from the Washington over. MI's score reads 66/5 after 12 overs. Krunal and Hardik Pandya at the crease.

MAXIMUM! Hardik goes big against Zampa and the inside out shot lands into the wide long-off stands. That is a good shot with the turn as MI's score reads 73/5

10 runs from the Zampa over. Mumbai Indians' score reads 76/5 with Krunal and Hardik at the crease

WICKET! Hardik Pandya dismissed by Christian for 10. That looked slightly high on first look, but the umpire says that is OUT. Mumbai's score reads 78/6

Just 3 runs from the Christian over here as Mumbai Indians' score reads 79/6 after 14 overs. Krunal and Karn Sharma in the middle.

RUN OUT! Karn Sharma is dropped by Christian, but the latter runs him out anyway. Good work from Shardul to come to the stumps and wait for the throw from Shardul. MI's score reads 79/7

2 runs from the Shardul over as Mumbai Indians' score reads 81/7 after 15 overs with Krunal and Mitchell Johnson at the crease

Mumbai Indians batsmen just dealing in singles here as the top-order collapse has not helped the team. MI's score reads 85/7

Unadkat back into the attack with just 4 overs to go in the Mumbai Indians innings. Krunal and Johnson at the crease for MI.

Unadkat's change of pace making it difficult for Krunal to play his shots. MI's score reads 89/7

Brilliant 17th over here from Unadkat so far as Mumbai have managed to score just 4 runs from the first five balls of the over. MI's score reads 90/7

MAXIMUM! Johnson swings big and the slog goes over the long-on boundary as Rahane tries a catch. Christian not impressed as MI's score reads 98/7

100 up for Mumbai in the 18th over. Krunal hits Christian to the point fielder and runs a quick single. MI's score reads 100/7 after 17.4 overs

Krunal finishes the 18th over with a boundary past the point fielder. That was a quality drive as MI's score reads 105/7

Unadkat using the slower balls really well as the Mumbai batsmen are finding it difficult to score off him. MI's score reads 106/7

MAXIMUM! Krunal goes big and that is into the mid-wicket stands. Krunal is giving the team the much-needed push in the death overs. MI's score reads 115/7

Krunal playing it smart and hits a boundary on the leg side with a half sweep and half flick. MI's score reads 120/7

MAXIMUM! Krunal finishing off in style as he hits Christian's slower ball for a six over long-on. Smith is not impressed as MI's score reads 127/7

WICKET! Krunal tries to end with a maximum, but fails to clear Ajinkya Rahane who runs in from the mid-wicket boundary to complete the catch. MI finish on 129/8 as Krunal ends on 47

Pune start steady and the score reads 14/0 after 2 overs with Rahane and Tripathi at the crease

Rahane looks in good form here as he straight drives Bumrah past the mid-on fielder. Pollard pulls it in as Pune's score reads 17/0

WICKET! Tripathi goes for 3 as Bumrah catches him plumb in front. Replays show the ball was missing the stumps. Mumbai celebrate as Pune's score reads 17/1

Malinga into the attack here. Mumbai looking to make early inroads as they are defending just 130. Rahane and Smith at the crease.

DROPPED! Krunal drops a sitter at short cover as Rahane hits that directly to Krunal. That was a sitter as Rahane gets a life on 14. Malinga cannot believe his luck as Pune's score reads 23/1

Karn Sharma into the attack and Smith plays him on the leg-side to pick up a single. Pune's score reads 24/1

Rahane half pulls Karn to the wide mid-wicket boundary to pick a boundary. Pune's score reads 31/1

9 runs from the Karn over for Pune here. That will ease the pressure on the Pune batsmen. Pune's score reads 32/1

Catch all the live action of the IPL 2017 final between Mumbai Indians and Rising Pune Supergiant through our live blog.

Preview

Two-time IPL Champions Mumbai Indians take on Rising Pune Supergiant in the high-voltage final at the Rajiv Gandhi International Cricket Stadium here on Sunday.

Billed as a 'Maharashtra Derby', the summit clash is set to be a bit more than an inter-city battle with huge reputations of big stars at stake.

Even on paper, there is not much to choose, especially with Pune beating MI thrice this season including a comprehensive victory in Qualifier 1.