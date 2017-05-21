IPL 2017 Final Live Score: Mumbai Indians vs Rising Pune Supergiant

Hello and welcome to the LIVE blog of the IPL FINAL between Mumbai Indians and Rising Pune Supergiant at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Uppal.

TOSS NEWS: Mumbai Indians win the toss and they will bat first. Pune skipper Steven Smith says he too would have batted first. Unchanged side for both the teams.

Unadkat to open the bowling for Pune and Lendl Simmons takes strike. Parthiv Patel at the non-striker's end.

First runs of the final as Lendl Simmons plays it to mid-wicket and picks up a quick single. MI's score reads 1/0

Three runs from Unadkat's first over. That is a good start for Pune. Mumbai starting slow and steady with Simmons and Parthiv at the crease. MI's score reads 3/0

Washington Sundar starts proceedings from the other end. Starts with a dot ball. He has had a good season

Four runs from Washington's over here. Pune have started well here as Mumbai Indians' score reads 7/0 after 2 overs

Catch all the live action of the IPL 2017 final between Mumbai Indians and Rising Pune Supergiant through our live blog.

Preview

Two-time IPL Champions Mumbai Indians take on Rising Pune Supergiant in the high-voltage final at the Rajiv Gandhi International Cricket Stadium here on Sunday.

Billed as a 'Maharashtra Derby', the summit clash is set to be a bit more than an inter-city battle with huge reputations of big stars at stake.

Even on paper, there is not much to choose, especially with Pune beating MI thrice this season including a comprehensive victory in Qualifier 1.