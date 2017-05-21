IPL 2017 Final Live Score: Mumbai Indians vs Rising Pune Supergiant
20:10(IST)
Four runs from Washington's over here. Pune have started well here as Mumbai Indians' score reads 7/0 after 2 overs
20:08(IST)
Washington Sundar starts proceedings from the other end. Starts with a dot ball. He has had a good season
20:05(IST)
Three runs from Unadkat's first over. That is a good start for Pune. Mumbai starting slow and steady with Simmons and Parthiv at the crease. MI's score reads 3/0
20:03(IST)
First runs of the final as Lendl Simmons plays it to mid-wicket and picks up a quick single. MI's score reads 1/0
20:02(IST)
Unadkat to open the bowling for Pune and Lendl Simmons takes strike. Parthiv Patel at the non-striker's end.
19:34(IST)
TOSS NEWS: Mumbai Indians win the toss and they will bat first. Pune skipper Steven Smith says he too would have batted first. Unchanged side for both the teams.
19:24(IST)
Hello and welcome to the LIVE blog of the IPL FINAL between Mumbai Indians and Rising Pune Supergiant at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Uppal.
Preview
Two-time IPL Champions Mumbai Indians take on Rising Pune Supergiant in the high-voltage final at the Rajiv Gandhi International Cricket Stadium here on Sunday.
Billed as a 'Maharashtra Derby', the summit clash is set to be a bit more than an inter-city battle with huge reputations of big stars at stake.
Even on paper, there is not much to choose, especially with Pune beating MI thrice this season including a comprehensive victory in Qualifier 1.