IPL 2017 Final: MI vs RPS - Star of the Match - Krunal Pandya

(BCCI Photo)

While there were several contributors to Mumbai Indians defending a low total of 129 runs to win the Indian Premier League title by beating Rising Pune Supergiant in the final, the biggest impact came from the blade of all-rounder Krunal Pandya.

The Rising Pune Supergiant were all over their opponents as they reduced Mumbai Indians to 79/7 in just 14.1 overs. But Pandya dug in and stitched an invaluable fifty-run partnership with Mitchell Johnson to push Mumbai's total to 129 runs, which gave their bowlers a target to defend.

Pandya kept on rotating the strike and with Mitchell Johnson giving enough confidence to his partner that he could stick around till the end, Pandya went for the jugular in the penultimate over, hitting a six to take Mumbai Indians to 115/7 with one over to go.

He then slammed a boundary and a six off consecutive deliveries of the last over bowled by Dan Christian to take Mumbai's total past the 120-run mark.

Pandya perished on the last delivery of Mumbai's innings, but not before scoring all important 47 runs off 38 deliveries.

He also bowled his full quota of four overs, giving away 31 runs to ensure that the Rising Pune Supergiant did not manage to plunder too many runs off his bowling.

He also received the Man of the Match award in the final for his great performance.

First Published: May 22, 2017, 12:28 AM IST