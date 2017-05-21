Home IPL 2017 News Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule Blogs

IPL 2017 Final: Mumbai Indians Defend 129; Beat Rising Pune Supergiant By 1 Run

Cricketnext Staff | Updated: May 21, 2017, 11:52 PM IST

Indian Premier League, 2017 Final, Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium, Hyderabad 21 May, 2017

Toss won by Mumbai Indians (decided to bat)

Mumbai Indians beat Rising Pune Supergiant by 1 run

Man of the Match: Krunal Pandya

IPL 2017 Final: Mumbai Indians Defend 129; Beat Rising Pune Supergiant By 1 Run

BCCI Photo

Catch all the live action of the IPL 2017 final between Mumbai Indians and Rising Pune Supergiant through our live blog.

Preview

Two-time IPL Champions Mumbai Indians take on Rising Pune Supergiant in the high-voltage final at the Rajiv Gandhi International Cricket Stadium here on Sunday.

Billed as a 'Maharashtra Derby', the summit clash is set to be a bit more than an inter-city battle with huge reputations of big stars at stake.

Even on paper, there is not much to choose, especially with Pune beating MI thrice this season including a comprehensive victory in Qualifier 1.

