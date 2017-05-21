IPL 2017 Final: Mumbai Indians Defend 129; Beat Rising Pune Supergiant By 1 Run

Catch all the live action of the IPL 2017 final between Mumbai Indians and Rising Pune Supergiant through our live blog.
Preview
Two-time IPL Champions Mumbai Indians take on Rising Pune Supergiant in the high-voltage final at the Rajiv Gandhi International Cricket Stadium here on Sunday.
Billed as a 'Maharashtra Derby', the summit clash is set to be a bit more than an inter-city battle with huge reputations of big stars at stake.
Even on paper, there is not much to choose, especially with Pune beating MI thrice this season including a comprehensive victory in Qualifier 1.