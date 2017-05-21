IPL 2017 Final: Mumbai Indians Defend 129; Beat Rising Pune Supergiant By 1 Run

"You need to think right and the performance follows. We believed and we pulled it off!" - @sachin_rt #CricketMeriJaan #MI #IPLfinal

"Once a champion always a champion. He's (Malinga) one guy who can change the game." - @sachin_rt #CricketMeriJaan #MI #IPLfinal

"Special mention to our bowlers. What a fabulous job they did." Mrs. Nita Ambani loved our bowler's composure. #CricketMeriJaan #IPLfinal

"We have been playing well throughout the tournament. I was confident we could defend it." - @parthiv9 #CricketMeriJaan #MI #IPLfinal

Big up @mipaltan 👍🏼 Hard luck @RPSupergiants . But for me, Cricket - the real winner today. 💯 #IPL2017

Congratulations to @mipaltan Mumbai Indians for a great win & a record 3rd IPL Title! Way to go!👏👏 You guys Rock! 🙌💖 #iplfinal2017 #IPL2017 pic.twitter.com/VmdMbuGiMm

This is how you want a final match to be like. Super exciting. Congrats @mipaltan on another ipl title. #IPLfinal #RPSvMI

. @JUnadkat wins the Perfect Catch of the Match Award for his brilliant caught and bowled one handed low catch!💪 #IPLFinal #RangWahiJungNayi

BCCI Photo

Catch all the live action of the IPL 2017 final between Mumbai Indians and Rising Pune Supergiant through our live blog.

Preview

Two-time IPL Champions Mumbai Indians take on Rising Pune Supergiant in the high-voltage final at the Rajiv Gandhi International Cricket Stadium here on Sunday.

Billed as a 'Maharashtra Derby', the summit clash is set to be a bit more than an inter-city battle with huge reputations of big stars at stake.

Even on paper, there is not much to choose, especially with Pune beating MI thrice this season including a comprehensive victory in Qualifier 1.