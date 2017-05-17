Home IPL 2017 News Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule Blogs

IPL 2017: Gambhir Guides Chase as Kolkata Beat Hyderabad to Reach Qualifier 2

May 18, 2017

Indian Premier League, 2017 Eliminator, M.Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru 17 May, 2017

Toss won by Kolkata Knight Riders (decided to bowl)

Kolkata Knight Riders beat Sunrisers Hyderabad by 7 wickets (D/L method)

Man of the Match: Nathan Coulter-Nile

Highlights

01:28(IST)

A single for Jaggi and Kolkata Knight Riders have won the game here. Gambhir lifts his hand up and owner Shah Rukh Khan on his feet in the gallery. Great game for Kolkata. KKR win by 7 wickets

01:27(IST)

Bipul Sharma to bowl the last over as Kolkata need 2 to win and Gambhir starts with a single off the first ball

01:25(IST)

A couple of singles here both for Gambhir and Jaggi off Rashid as Kolkata now need just 3 runs off 8 balls.

01:24(IST)

Rashid bowls the 5th over. Gambhir goes inside out over covers and picks a double off the first ball of the over. Kolkata's score reads 43/3

01:22(IST)

Another single for Jaggi here as he flicks Kaul to the square-leg boundary. Kolkata now need 8 off 13 balls

01:21(IST)

Gambhir plays it smart. Picks a single after a four and a six. Kolkata now need 9 off 14 balls. The score reads 39/3

01:19(IST)

MAXIMUM! Gambhir pulls that from Kaul into the fine-leg stands. Kolkata now need 10 off 15 balls as Gambhir is all pumped up.

01:18(IST)

Boundary for Gambhir as he cuts that over backward point. Kolkata now need 16 off 16 balls. Gambhir leading the chase.

01:17(IST)

Siddarth Kaul now into the attack and Jaggi takes a single off the first ball of the over. Kolkata's score reads 28/3

01:16(IST)

6 runs from the Rashid over as Kolkata now need 21 from the three remaining overs. Gambhir and Jaggi at the crease

01:15(IST)

Two wide balls for Rashid as Kolkata now need 21 off 20 balls. Warner watching intensely from the boundary rope.

01:14(IST)

A double for Gambhir off the third ball from Rashid as Shankar does a good job at the long-off boundary. KKR's score reads 25/3

01:13(IST)

Two singles off the first two balls of the over from Rashid. Gambhir now back on strike and they need a boundary

01:12(IST)

Rashid Khan into the attack now as KKR need 27 off 24 balls here. Need to play it smart here do Kolkata.

01:10(IST)

10 off the second over of the innings for KKR as Gambhir ends with a single to keep strike. Kolkata's score reads 21/3 after 2 overs.

01:10(IST)

MAXIMUM! Gambhir pulls Jordan and the ball takes the top-edge and flies to the fine-leg boundary. That is a six and that is what counts for Kolkata. Score reads 20/3

01:08(IST)

Ishank Jaggi plays a dot ball here. Pressure building on the boys from Kolkata here. KKR's score reads 13/3 in the second over.

01:06(IST)

WICKET! Uthappa hits Jordan straight to Dhawan at the deep square-leg boundary. Uthappa goes for 1 as KKR's score reads 12/3

01:04(IST)

Gambhir ends the over with a boundary over point as Kolkata's score reads 11/2 after the first over. Kolkata need 37 from 30 balls

01:03(IST)

WICKET! Great stuff from Bhuvi. He now runs out Yusuf as the batsman has to walk back for a duck. Direct hit from the bowler in his follow through. KKR's score reads 7/2

00:59(IST)

WICKET! Lynn gone. Bhuvi gets his man after being hit for a six. That was an edge just before the bat hit the ground. The umpires go UP and the third-umpire says that is out. KKR's score reads 7/1

00:58(IST)

MAXIMUM! Lynn starts with a big one over point. That was short from Bhuvi and Lynn slammed it over the ropes. KKR's score reads 7/0

00:57(IST)

Uthappa starts with a single. Bhuvi with the ball pitched that one up and a good drive from Uthappa to mid-off. KKR's score reads 1/0

00:54(IST)

SURPRISE HERE!!!! Uthappa opens the batting with Lynn. No Narine here. Kolkata need 48 in 6 overs at 8 runs per over. Time for some action

00:44(IST)

GOOD NEWS!!!! Game to resume at 12:55 am with Kolkata needing to chase down 48 runs in 6 overs. Could actually be a steal for Kolkata.

00:38(IST)

Umpires Anil Chaudhary and Nitin Menon are out for the official inspection. News to come in soon on when the game starts.

00:35(IST)

The players are back on the field. The umpires are discussing ground conditions with the match referee. The groundstaff are busy drying up the ground and the super soppers are also at work. Great news for KKR as they would want to get back on the field at the earliest.

00:21(IST)

GOOD NEWS! There is an inspection scheduled at 12.35 am. The square is only under cover now and that too shall be gone soon.

00:14(IST)

The covers are coming off and the crowd at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium elated. Huge cheers as the groundstaff get to work.

Past the first deadline here. 20 overs not possible anymore as the 11:52pm mark has been crossed. A five-over game possible till 12:58am in which case KKR will chase 41. A Super Over if the wait continues till 1.20 am. And if the conditions are still not fit, Sunrisers go through since they finished higher on the points table after the group phase.

Gautam Gambhir. (BCCI Photo)

Catch all the live action of the Eliminator in the Indian Premier League between Kolkata Knight Riders and Sunrisers Hyderabad at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru.

Preview: Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) will have to get back to their winning ways when they take on defending champions Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) in the Indian Premier League (IPL) Eliminator at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium on Wednesday.

The winner of of the match will face the loser of Qualifier 1 Mumbai Indians on May 19 in Qualifier 2, which will decide the second participant of the final on May 21.

KKR, who lost four out of seven matches in the latter half of the season, will have to play out of their skins to make it to the second qualifier.

