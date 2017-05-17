IPL 2017: Gambhir Guides Chase as Kolkata Beat Hyderabad to Reach Qualifier 2

Catch all the live action of the Eliminator in the Indian Premier League between Kolkata Knight Riders and Sunrisers Hyderabad at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru.
Preview: Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) will have to get back to their winning ways when they take on defending champions Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) in the Indian Premier League (IPL) Eliminator at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium on Wednesday.
The winner of of the match will face the loser of Qualifier 1 Mumbai Indians on May 19 in Qualifier 2, which will decide the second participant of the final on May 21.
KKR, who lost four out of seven matches in the latter half of the season, will have to play out of their skins to make it to the second qualifier.