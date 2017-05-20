IPL 2017: Gambhir Apologises to Fans After KKR's Journey Ends

(BCCI Photo)

New Delhi: Kolkata Knight Riders were gung-ho going into Qualifier 2 of the Indian Premier League against Mumbai Indians, but a disappointing batting display saw Gautam Gambhir’s men lose by 6 wickets at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru. And Gambhir has lost no time in apologising to the fans.

Taking to Twitter, Gambhir wrote: “Tks for being a wonderful support 4 @KKRiders,but 4 u all this journey won't have been fun. Tried our best may b our best wasn't good enuff.”

Having started well in this edition of the cash-rich league, Kolkata failed to keep up the tempo and managed to qualify for the playoffs as the fourth team. And even though they beat Sunrisers Hyderabad in the Eliminator on Wednesday night, they failed to overcome the Mumbai challenge on Friday.

A four-wicket burst from Karn Sharma and a splendid bowling performance by Jasprit Bumrah (3/7) meant Mumbai had the easy task of chasing down Kolkata's below par total of 107 runs.

But the job was made difficult by the Kolkata Knight Riders' bowlers. Piyush Chawla trapped Lendl Simmons in front for just three runs to bring KKR back in the match. Parthiv Patel though looked in pristine touch as he punished Umesh Yadav for some wayward bowling.

But the paceman had his man as he sent back Parthiv Patel for 14 after the latter tried to drive on the up off a good length delivery and edged one to the keeper.

Chawla then castled Ambati Rayudu in the sixth over to leave Mumbai Indians tottering at 34/3.

That brought Krunal Pandya to the middle and the southpaw along with captain Rohit Sharma started a repair job. While Rohit took his time to get in and dropped anchor, Pandya produced some street smart strokes to keep getting the boundaries away.

As result, Mumbai's asking rate never went up and once the duo settled in, they took the attack to the spin duo of Sunil Narine and Piyush Chawla.

The duo put on 54 runs for the fourth wicket until Rohit Sharma holed out in the deep after scoring 26 runs. Pandya though kept his cool and hit the winning boundary to stay unbeaten on 45 off 30 deliveries, in the company of Kieron Pollard.

Mumbai Indians chased down the target with 33 balls to spare.

