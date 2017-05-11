IPL 2017: Gautam Gambhir Cannot Make Peace With Himself

New Delhi: Chris Lynn's heroics went in vain as Kings XI Punjab recorded a thrilling 14-run victory over Kolkata Knight Riders at the IS Bindra Stadium in Mohali on Tuesday night.
Chasing a fighting target of 169, Kolkata got off to the perfect start with openers Lynn and Sunil Narine starting to hit boundaries from the word go. But KXIP spinner Rahul Tewatia slowed KKR down and ultimately they lost and skipper Gautam Gambhir just cannot get over it.
In fact, being the true leader, Gambhir took the blame on himself to begin with and said that his failure to keep the scoreboard moving was one of the reasons for the loss.
“To make clear the reasons, I’d begin with myself. My failure to rotate strike and ending up with plenty of dot balls against my name impacted our progress. After a point, desperation got the better of me,” he revealed.
Gambhir said that even the next morning on the breakfast table, everyone wore a gloomy look.
“The disappointment was so deep that even while seated next to each other on the breakfast table, we didn’t speak. Even his wife Sheetal, who is usually vivacious, concentrated on her dosa, rather than have a chat. Everyone seemed to be stung by what happened against Punjab,” he said.