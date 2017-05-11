Home IPL 2017 News Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule Blogs

IPL 2017: Gambhir Says Knuckle Ball Borrowed from Baseball

Cricketnext Staff | Updated: May 11, 2017, 2:22 PM IST

Mohit Sharma (BCCI)

New Delhi: The knuckle ball has been a super hit this season in the IPL with pacers across all teams using it to deceive batsmen. And Kolkata Knight Riders skipper Gautam Gambhir has revealed how the delivery has been borrowed from the game of baseball.

“The knuckle-ball is something cricket has borrowed from baseball, but is tough to master. In baseball, the variation is used by a pitcher from a stationary position. Cricketers like Mohit (Sharma) deserve credit for putting this variation into practice while running in at full speed,” Gambhir wrote in his column for Hindustan Times.

Not just Mohit, even Bhuvneshwar Kumar, the highest wicket-taker this season with 23 wickets in 12 games has used it to good effect in this season.

Not far behind is Rising Pune Supergiant’s Jaydev Unadkat who has picked 17 wickets from 8 games and is one of the prime reasons behind Pune’s rise in the second half of the season after failing to win too many games in the first half.

Bhuvneshwar KumarGautam GambhirIPL 10IPL 2017Jaydev Unadkatknuckle ballMohit Sharma
First Published: May 11, 2017, 2:22 PM IST

UPCOMING MATCHES

Team Rankings

RankTeamPointsRating
1 India 4983 122
2 South Africa 4020 109
3 Australia 5302 108
4 England 5071 101
5 Pakistan 3494 97
FULL Ranking