IPL 2017: Gambhir Says Knuckle Ball Borrowed from Baseball

Mohit Sharma (BCCI)

New Delhi: The knuckle ball has been a super hit this season in the IPL with pacers across all teams using it to deceive batsmen. And Kolkata Knight Riders skipper Gautam Gambhir has revealed how the delivery has been borrowed from the game of baseball.

“The knuckle-ball is something cricket has borrowed from baseball, but is tough to master. In baseball, the variation is used by a pitcher from a stationary position. Cricketers like Mohit (Sharma) deserve credit for putting this variation into practice while running in at full speed,” Gambhir wrote in his column for Hindustan Times.

"Knuckle-ball is something cricket has borrowed from baseball. Mohit deserves credit for using it at full speed"https://t.co/QcT1CMLeh5 — Gautam Gambhir (@GautamGambhir) May 11, 2017

Not just Mohit, even Bhuvneshwar Kumar, the highest wicket-taker this season with 23 wickets in 12 games has used it to good effect in this season.

Not far behind is Rising Pune Supergiant’s Jaydev Unadkat who has picked 17 wickets from 8 games and is one of the prime reasons behind Pune’s rise in the second half of the season after failing to win too many games in the first half.

First Published: May 11, 2017, 2:22 PM IST