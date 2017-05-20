IPL 2017: GC, CoA Finalise Timelines of Tender Processes for Tournament

(Photo Credit: BCCI)

The Governing Council of the Indian Premier League (IPL) on Saturday met in Hyderabad to finalise the timelines of various tender processes for the tournament.

Members of the Committee of Administrators (CoA) along with Vinod Rai, Vikram Limaye and Diana Edulji were present at the meeting.

After much discussions considering all aspects, the IPL Governing Council (with the concurrence of the CoA) decided the following:

1. The IPL Title Sponsorship Invitation to Tender will start on May 31st, 2017.

2. The Request for Proposal (RFP) for IPL Event Services contract will be floated on June 12th, 2017.

3. The IPL Media Rights Invitation to Tender on the next rights period will commence on July 17th, 2017.

All the three above-mentioned processes shall be for the next five years cycle.

IPL Chairman,Rajeev Shukla in a release, said: “I’m pleased that both the Governing Council and CoA members have finalized the timelines for the next rights period. If the success of 2017 season is an indication, I believe we will be able to get the best value and service for the world’s premier Twenty20 extravaganza. The early announcement will also help the prospective bidders/service providers to prepare well.”

Vinod Rai, Chairman, Committee of Administrators, said: “I’m confident about the process and would like to assure all prospective participants the highest level of transparency and accountability.”

First Published: May 20, 2017, 10:27 PM IST