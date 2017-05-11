IPL 2017: GL vs DD - Turning Point - Iyer-Cummins Partnership

BCCI Photo

Delhi Daredevils were staring at their eight defeat of the season against Gujarat Lions at the Green Park Stadium on Sunday, but a crucial partnership between Shreyas Iyer and Pat Cummins simply turned the match in favour of Zaheer Khan's men.

Chasing a daunting target of 196, DD were reeling at 121/6 at the end of the 14th over and they were miles away from their target. But Aussie pacer Cummins joined forces with Iyer and the duo took Gujarat bowlers to the cleaners.

In the 15th over of the match, the duo slammed two boundaries each to kick-start the Delhi chase. While in the next over, Iyer bludgeoned three successive fours of Kulkarni to bring the scoring rate down in spectacular fashion.

Cummins started the 17th over of the innings by hitting a huge six off the first ball of Faulkener, while Iyer slammed a six and a four to end it. At this point Delhi were in cruise control of the match as they needed just 23 off 18 balls.

When the 61-run partnership was finally ended by Faulkener in the penultimate over, Delhi had reached almost touching distance of their required target. Amit Mishra's two-ball heroics in the last over ensured that Iyer and Cummins' sublime partnership didn't go in vain.

