IPL 2017: GL vs SRH - Turning Point - Smith Dismissal

BCCI Photo.

Gujarat Lions were cruising at 111/0 with Ishan Kishan and Dwayne Smith going strong against the Sunrisers Hyderabad bowlers at the Green Park Stadium in Kanpur.

With David Warner winning the toss and deciding to bowl, the move seemed to backfire as Kishan and Smith looked in complete control, taking the Hyderabad bowling to the cleaners.

Kishan called the shots early as he hit the ball all around the small Green Park stadium. In fact, quite a few of his mishits also crossed the boundary ropes as he hit five fours and four sixes.

Smith started partly slowly, but soon joined the party as he hit Mohammed Nabi for a couple of sixes and then Rashid. It almost looked like Kishan and Smith would run away with the game before Rashid dismissed Smith with a flipper that was hitting the wickets clean.

GL’s score read 111/1 and what happened next was a complete collapse as Gujarat lost their last nine wickets for just 43 runs with Mohammed Siraj starting the damage by dismissing Kishan (61) with a slower that the batsman looked to hit across the line. But Siraj wasn’t done as he then dismissed skipper Suresh Raina (2) with an off-cutter.

Mohammed Siraj (4/32) and Rashid Khan (3/34) were the stars who started the collapse and Bhuvneshwar Kumar (2/25) and Siddarth Kaul (1/30) who cleaned up the tail.

First Published: May 13, 2017, 9:14 PM IST