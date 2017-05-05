IPL 2017: Gujarat Lions Captain Suresh Raina Blames Bowlers for Loss to Delhi Daredevils

Suresh Raina. (BCCI Photo)

New Delhi: Gujarat Lions skipper Suresh Raina blamed his bowlers for their seven- wicket defeat against Delhi Daredevils in an Indian Premier League (IPL) match at the Feroz Shah Kotla stadium.

Chasing a mammoth 209, the left-right combo of Rishabh Pant (97) and Sanju Samson (61) plundered the Gujarat bowlers all over the park to raise a 143-run stand of mere 63 balls to overhaul the target on Thursday.

With this win, sixth-placed Delhi kept their hopes of qualifying for the play-offs while Gujarat, languishing in the penultimate spot, are already out of the race.

"We didn't bowl really well. We don't have that experience with the old ball. (Andrew) Tye has done well, Bravo isn't there," Raina said after the match.

"Important to bowl dot balls, we tried everything, slower balls, the ball was reversing but that time, the game was over," he added.

Raina also praised Samson and Pant for their brilliant innings which helped Delhi to outplay Gujarat.

"It was Pant's day, he batted very well. They (Pant and Samson) are the future of the Indian team," Raina said.

First Published: May 5, 2017, 11:16 AM IST