IPL 2017: Gujarat Lions vs Delhi Daredevils - Live Preview

Pratik: James Faulker has picked up 6 wickets in 5 matches while Ravindra Jadeja has 5 wickets in 10 matches. Apart from these regulars, youngster Basil Thampi has been a revelation as he has picked up 10 wickets in 11 matches. But apart from these guys, the bowling looks week on paper.
18:40(IST)
Baidurjo: But their bowling remains a cause of concern for them as since the ouster of Andrew Tye due to injury, none of the other bowlers have able to step their games up.
18:37(IST)
Pratik: Absolutely spot on Baidurjo. Raina (434), Karthik (321), McCullum (319) have been amongst the runs throughout the season. McCullum injury was a blow but openers Dwayne Smith and Ishan Kishan have upped their game in his absence.
18:33(IST)
Baidurjo: Let's talk about Gujarat now, who face similar problems throughout the season as Delhi. Gujarat have a notch batting line-up but their bowling line-up is not as lethal as their batting. While Delhi possessed an astonishing amount of talent in their bowling department, their batting didn't have big names to guide them through.
18:28(IST)
Pratik: But Delhi have been dealt with further blows during the end of the season as they will be missing few of their top foreign players. Rabada, Morris, Matthews and Billings have left DD to join there respective national teams ahead of the Champions Trophy.
18:26(IST)
Baidurjo: Delhi has mostly relied on their bowlers so far in this season. Chris Morris, Pat Cummins and Amit Mishra have been amongst the wickets while they have been ably supported by Zaheer, Rabada and Nadeem.
18:24(IST)
Pratik: Especially Sanju Samson and Rishabh Pant. Samson has slammed 374 runs in 11 matches which includes 1 century and 2 half-centuries. While, Pant has slammed 281 runs which includes two half-centuries. Pant 97* was one of the best innings of the season. Imagine if these two were not there for Delhi these term.
18:20(IST)
Baidrujo: Even today, Delhi's hopes of a victory will reside with their young guns only. The fantastic four - Samson, Karun, Pant and Iyer — will have to come good if DD are to score big runs in the match.
18:16(IST)
Pratik: Also, this year, Delhi thrashed Gujarat by 7 wickets and 15 balls to spare even after the Lions put on a score of 208 in their 20 overs. Sanju Samson and Rishabh Pant tore apart the Gujarat bowlers that day.
18:12(IST)
Baidurjo: That's right Pratik. Let's take at a few stats before we move further into the discussion. The two sides have met 3 times in the league so far, with Delhi coming out victorious in 2 matches.
18:11(IST)
Hi, I am Pratik Sagar, correspondent of CricketNext and with me I have my colleague Baidurjo Bhose and together we will preview the today's match. It is an inconsequential contest as both Delhi and Gujarat are out of running for a place in the IPL play-off and the duo will be playing for pride and will look to end season on a high.
17:59(IST)
Hello and welcome to the live blog of the match between Gujarat Lions and Delhi Daredevils at the Green Park Stadium in Kanpur.
With both teams out of contention for a place in the knock-outs, Gujarat Lions take on Delhi Daredevils at the Green Park Stadium in Kanpur.
We at CricketNext will dissect the upcoming contest through our statistics based analysis where we discuss which team has greater chances of coming out on top.