14:51(IST)

Baidurjo: One big aspect in all the defeats away from home has been the performance of captain David Warner. The southpaw is SRH's leading run-getteragain this season with 535 runs. But he hasn't crossed the fifty-run mark in the matches SRH has lost while playing away .

The only match he did score a fifty was against KXIP, which the Sunrisers won.

So it is very clear, SRH need their captain to fire upfront