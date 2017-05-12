IPL 2017: Guptill Takes One-handed Blinder To Keep KXIP Breathing

(BCCI Photo)

Kings XI Punjab did all they could with the bat to ensure they had a great chance of winning a must win match against the Mumbai Indians. Powered by an unbeaten 93 by Wriddhiman Saha at the top of the order, Punjab put up a mammoth 230 runs on the board on a placid Wankhede track.

But followers of the Indian Premier League would know that batting second at the Wankhede stadium gets a little easier in day and night matches as the ball comes on to the bat nicely due to the impact of dew.

And Mumbai were given a great start to their chase by their openers Parthiv Patel (38 runs off 23 balls) and Lendl Simmons (59 runs off 32 balls).

The duo put on 99 runs for the first wicket until Parthiv Patel was sent back. But the real danger was from the West Indian. Simmons was tearing Punjab's bowling apart with his attacking batting and Maxwell and his boys needed to see his back soon in order to put pressure on the hosts.

And moment came when Simmons tried to loft Glenn Maxwell over the long on fence for a six. But Kiwi Martin Guptill had positioned himself in just the right place. The ball though looked to be sailing over the Kiwi, until he jumped and caught the ball mid-air with just one hand.

There was a sense of disbelief among the Mumbai Indians supporters as they were amazed at the brilliance of the catch. Guptill had timed his jump perfectly to prevent the ball from crossing over.

That wicket changed the momentum in favour of Kings XI Punjab, who pulled off a seven-run win despite a large-hearted effort from Kieron Pollard.

Kings XI Punjab fans on the other hand were overjoyed by Guptill's effort and they took to twitter to post their messages praising the New Zealander's effort

What a Catch by Martin Guptill ... #Wow pic.twitter.com/XyAwymo3BY — Taimoor Zaman (@taimoorze) May 11, 2017

First Published: May 12, 2017, 10:10 AM IST