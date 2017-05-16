IPL 2017: Harbhajan Singh Exclusion Surprises Michael Clarke

Harbhajan Singh. (BCCI Photo)

Mumbai Indians exclusion of Harbhajan Singh from the starting XI came as a big surprise to former Australian skipper Michael Clarke.

Taking to twitter, Clarker said: "I can't believe @harbhajan_singh is not playing for @mipaltan he has to be injured."

Harbhajan has had an on and off IPL, taking eight wickets at an average of 33.25. But he has an economy of only 6.48.

His best figures of 3/22 came against the Delhi Daredevils, when Mumbai demolished Delhi by 146 runs.

Mumbai has chosen to continue with leg-spinner Karn Sharma, who was drafted into the team in place of Harbhajan in the last group game against Kolkata Knight Riders.

May 16, 2017