IPL 2017: Hardik Pandya Bowls Mumbai Indians to 9-run Win Over Kolkata Knight Riders

Hardik Pandya has done it. Just 4 runs from the last over as Mumbai win by 9 runs. Mumbai Indians are celebrating as KKR finish on 164/8

Hardik Pandya and Krunal Pandya (Photo Credit: BCCI)

Catch all the live action of the Indian Premier League match between Kolkata Knight Riders and Mumbai Indians from the Eden Gardens in Kolkata.

Preview: Kolkata Knight Riders find nemesis Mumbai Indians in their way for a top-two finish as the two heavyweights clash in the final round of the Indian Premier League at Eden Gardens, here on Saturday.

After a flying start to their respective campaigns, both the teams have started showing some wear and tear. Mumbai have suffered successive defeats while KKR have lost three of their last four matches.

A top-two finish will be up for grabs for both Mumbai (18 points) or Kolkata (16) as it will give them the privilege of getting two shots at making the final.