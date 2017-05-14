IPL 2017: Hardik Pandya Bowls Mumbai Indians to 9-run Win Over Kolkata Knight Riders

BCCI Photo

New Delhi: Kolkata Knight Riders’ batsmen once again flattered to deceive as they failed to chase down Mumbai Indians’ score of 173/5 and ended up losing by 9 runs at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata. Kolkata snatched defeat from the jaws of victory as they floundered in the chase even though they needed 46 runs from the last 6 overs at 7.66 runs per over.

With the batsmen looking to be overly aggressive, they failed to cross the finishing line and also exited the top-two spot in the points table and will now qualify as the third or fourth team, depending on the result in the game between Pune and Punjab on Sunday.

Chasing 174 is never easy at the Eden Gardens, but it was the lack of application from the batsmen that the KKR management will need to take care of before the playoffs.

It looked like every batsman was in a hurry to finish the game and nobody showed the patience required to stitch a partnership and guide the ship home. Be it Chris Lynn (26 off 14), skipper Gautam Gambhir (21 off 16), Yusuf Pathan (20 off 6) or Colin de Grandhomme (29 off 16) looked interested to play it steady.

Only Manish Pandey looked ready to grind it out, scoring a run-a-ball 33, but even he lost it in the end and handed an easy catch to substitute J Suchith off Hardik Pandya in the 18th over as Kolkata also lost the way with it.

With Kolkata needing 25 off the last 3 overs, it was expected to be a clinical chase, but Mumbai Indians tightened the screws in the death overs to keep their dominance on Kolkata intact. They finished as the most successful team in the league with this win and have Sunrisers Hyderabad for company in the top-two slot.

Earlier, Saurabh Tiwary and Ambati Rayudu hit fifties as they got an opportunity after Mumbai decided to test their bench strength, having already made it to the playoffs.

Kolkata made one change, bringing in Trent Boult in place of Chris Woakes. But Mumbai brought in Ambati Rayudu, Saurabh Tiwary, Krunal Pandya, Vinay Kumar, Tim Southee and Mitchell Johnson in place of Lasith Malinga, Nitish Rana, Parthiv Patel, Mitchell McClenaghan, Jasrprit Bumrah and Harbhajan Singh.

While Tiwary played a pretty slow knock, hitting 52 off 43 balls, accelerating slightly towards the end of the innings, Rayudu was the more dominant partner as he hit 63 off 37 balls at 170. 27.

The two combined well to add 61 for the third-wicket as Mumbai posted a challenging 173/5 after Gautam Gambhir won the toss and decided to bowl.

With rain delaying the match by half an hour, Gambhir wanted to cash-in on the little help his bowlers would get from the conditions, but that wasn’t to be as first Rohit Sharma and then Rayudu ensured that Mumbai kept the run-rate going strong.

Trent Boult (2/30) was the pick of the bowlers for Kolkata and even spinner Kuldeep Yadav (1/25) bowled well.

First Published: May 14, 2017, 12:41 AM IST