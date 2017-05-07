IPL 2017: Hashim Amla Slams Second Century of the Season

BCCI Photo

Mohali: Kings XI Punjab star Hashim quashed the general perception that he cannot score fast and slammed his second century of the tenth edition of the Indian Premier League against Gujarat Lions in Mohali on Sunday. Amla's first ton of the season came against Mumbai Indians when he hit a 60-ball 104* in a losing cause for KXIP.

The South African blasted a ton off just 59 deliveries against Gujarat and his innings included eight boundaries and five towering sixes. Amla also became only the third player ever to score two or more centuries in one season of the cash-rich league.

After the early dismissal of in-form Martin Guptill, Amla joined forces with Shaun Marsh and the duo took the attack to Gujarat. Both slammed their respective half-centuries and put on a partnership of 125 runs for the second wicket to set the platform for an onslaught in the final overs.

Marsh fell but Amla continued the onslaught and brought up his century with a huge six off the bowling of Basil Thampi over the cover boundary.

There it is 👌👌👍👍 well done @amlahash 2nd 💯 what an innings — David Warner (@davidwarner31) May 7, 2017

Amla's season run rate of 8.74 runs per over is higher than players such as McCullum, Raina, Stokes, Pollard, ABdV, Krunal & Rana. #IPL — Freddie Wilde (@fwildecricket) May 7, 2017

59 ball 100 from the absolute LEGEND that is @amlahash. What a player! #LivePunajbiPlayPunjabi #KXIPvGL pic.twitter.com/VPBDhEDEE8 — Kings XI Punjab (@lionsdenkxip) May 7, 2017

Magnificent innings by Amla who gets to his second 💯 of the season. 👏#CricketMeriJaan #KXIPvGL — Mumbai Indians (@mipaltan) May 7, 2017

Over the years, Amla has proven himself in all three formats of the game but he is often considered as a 'slow' batsman as far as limited-over format is concerned. Even before this spectacular innings against Mumbai Indians, Amla held multiple run-scoring records in ODIs to say otherwise but to no avail.

Amla beat the likes of Virat Kohli and Ab De Villiers to slam the fastest 2,000 (40 innings), 3,000 (57 innings), 4,000 (81 innings) and 5,000 (101 innings) runs in ODI cricket, but the misconception still prevailed.

First Published: May 7, 2017, 10:08 PM IST