IPL 2017: Hat-trick Hero Jaydev Unadkat, Ben Stokes Help Rising Pune Supergiant Beat Sunrisers Hyderabad

Hyderabad: Jaydev Unadkat and Ben Stokes star for Rising Pune Supergiant as Steven Smith's men became the first team to beat Sunrisers Hyderabad at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad in the tenth edition of the league.

Chasing a modest target, Sunrisers Hyderabad got off to the perfect start with Shikhar Dhawan playing the role of the aggressor. Dhawan hit two boundaries in the first over of the innings to announce his intentions as David Warner was content with just giving the strike back to him.

Ben Stokes was introduced into the attack and the move paid dividends straightaway as he got rid of Dhawan (19) on the first ball of his first over.

Two ball later, Kane Williamson was sent back to the hut by Stokes as the Kiwi skipper gave away an easy catch to wicket-keeper MS Dhoni.

David Warner and Yuvraj Singh steadied the Hyderabad ship but putting on a decent partnership. Warner hit three fours in one Washington Sundar over to keep the required rate in check. Warner also became the first batsman to score 500+ runs in four consecutive editions of the cash-rich league.

Yuvraj also hit few boundaries as SRH were moving towards the target with all guns blazing.

But calamity struck in the 13th over when Stokes was introduced into the attack and he got rid of skipper Warner for 40. Imran Tahir further pegged back the hosts by dismissing Moises Henriques in the next over for 4.

Yuvraj Singh was given a lifeline by Manoj Tiwary, who grassed a half-chance at short third man.

But Unadkat turned the game on it's head in the 18th over when he picked two crucial wickets. First, he got rid of the dangerman Yuvraj Singh for 47 and then on the last ball of the over, Unadkat sent back packing Naman Ojha for 9.

SRH needed 13 runs to win in the final over with Rashid Khan and Bipul Sharma at the crease, with four wickets left. This is how Unadkat bowled the last over that helped RPS snatch a victory from the jaws of defeat -

1st ball: Unadkat started the over with a slower delivery outside the off-stump and Bipul tried to slog it and missed the ball completely.

2nd ball: Another slower ball from Unadkat and this time Bipul made contact with the ball but gave an easy catch to Ben Stokes who was fielding at mid-wicket.

3rd ball: Rashid Khan tried to hit the ball out of the park but it took a top-edge and Unadkat took the catch himself sent back the Afghan star.

4th ball: Unadkat bowled a short ball outside the off-stump and Manoj Tiwary took a simple catch in the covers. With this wicket, Unadkat became the third player in the IPL-10 to pick a hat-trick.

5th ball: Siddharth Kaul couldn't make a contact with the short ball and this became the fifth dot ball of the over.

6th ball: The last ball was the dot ball as well as Unadkat bowled the perfect over possible — hat-trick and a maiden.

Unadkat's hat-trick was the 17th hat-trick in IPL and he also became the first RPS bowler to clinch it.

The left-arm medium pacer is also only the second bowler to take two five-wicket hauls in IPL after James Faulkner.

Earlier, Hyderabad put up a disciplined bowling effort to restrict Pune to 148/8 in their designated 20 overs.

Pune hardly got it going in the match and kept losing wickets at regular intervals. Ben Stokes (39 runs off 25 deliveries) provided the thrust in the middle and a late quickfire cameo from Mahendra Singh Dhoni (31 off 21) lifted Pune to 148/8.

Hyderabad kept it tight at the beginning as Pune got off to a poor start. In-form opener Rahul Tripathi (1) was run out by a direct throw from Bipul Sharma from short fine-leg after he flicked a delivery from left-arm pacer Ashish Nehra in the fifth delivery of the second over and decided to run but was sent back by Ajinkya Rahane.

Rahane then joined hands with skipper Steven Smith but they couldn't accelerate despite spending some time in the middle. Frustrated by the lack of quick runs, with Pune at 39/1 in 6.3 overs, Rahane top-edged a delivery from left-arm spinner Bipul Sharma to Yuvraj Singh at long-on.

In walked star English all-rounder Stokes and he took his time to settle in before deciding to tear into the home bowling attack as Smith opted to anchor the innings as he got two lives after being dropped at his personal scores of five and 22 by Bipul and Bhuvneshwar Kumar respectively.

After the end of 10 overs, Pune were 51/2 and the 11th over saw the change in strategy. Stokes hammered Bipul for two sixes towards deep mid-wicket.

Bipul was carted for another six towards long-on in his next over as Stokes made his intentions clear. It took a faster delivery from leg-spinner Rashid Khan to break the dangerous looking partnership as the ball ran through Stokes' defence, with Pune at 99/3 in 14.3 overs.

Medium pacer Siddharth Kaul dealt two big blows to the visitors by getting rid of Smith and Daniel Christian (4). While Smith was caught by Bipul at short third man, Christian was holed out at long-on by Rashid.

Later, Mahendra Singh Dhoni showed flashes of his old devastating self as he bludgeoned medium pacer Bhuvneshwar Kumar for two sixes and a four in the 19th over. He bagged another four against Kaul in the final over.

