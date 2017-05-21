IPL 2017: It All Boils Down to 240 Balls for Rohit and Boys

BCCI Photo

New Delhi: Mumbai Indians will face arch-rivals Rising Pune Supergiant in the final of the 10th edition of the IPL on Sunday and Rohit Sharma and boys believe it is all about the 240 balls that are going to be bowled at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Uppal after 56 days of sweating it out.

Mumbai skipper Rohit Sharma wants the team to not take any undue pressure and treat the game as another game of cricket.

Speaking in a video posted by MI, Rohit said: “We just want to treat this game as another game of cricket. We just have to go onto the field and stick to our own strengths, both batting and bowling wise.”

Mumbai Indians posted a video which talks about the hardship the boys have gone through which includes 650 hours in the gym, 80 hours of match time, 100 hours of travel and 1000 of balls hit, bowled and fielded during training sessions to finally reach the coveted final where 240 balls will decide the fate of the two finalists.

The post reads: “That extra yard, that extra run, that extra effort was all for this - the #IPLfinal! Let's make it count 🔥 #CricketMeriJaan #BELI3VE #MumbaiIndians #MIPaltan #Paltan #Mumbai #Cricket #IPL.”

Mumbai and Pune have met thrice in the 10th edition of the cash-rich league and Pune have won all their games against the Mumbai franchise.

In the first game of the Maharashtra derby, the two teams met at the MCA Stadium in Pune and it will skipper Steven Smith who played a captain’s knock to guide Pune home by 7 wickets. Chasing 185, Pune reached the target with one ball left as Smith hit an unbeaten 84 off 54 balls.

In the second game, Pune won by 3 runs as Pune managed to defend a total of 160 as Ben Stokes bowled brilliantly to pick 2 wickets and give away just 21 runs in their 4 overs.

In Qualifier 1, the two teams met at the Wankhede Stadium and with Ben Stokes rejoining his national team, Pune were considered underdogs against a firing Mumbai outfit. But this time, it was MS Dhoni who rose to the occasion. On a wicket not suited to power-hitting, Dhoni clobbered four sixes in the last 2 overs as Pune made a challenging 162/4.

Mumbai fell short by 20 runs as Washington Sundar and Shardul Thakur picked three wickets apiece.

First Published: May 21, 2017, 3:33 PM IST